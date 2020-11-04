On the day after Election Day, with votes still being tallied in some precincts, the race for one of South Dakota’s U.S. Senate seats showed incumbent Republican Mike Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, leading challenger Dan Ahlers by greater than a 2-to-1 margin.
Rounds, therefore, will serve another six years in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
For the Capital Journal, each candidate responded to the same questions.
How do you feel that the election occurring amid COVID-19 affected your results?Dan Ahlers: “It certainly made it difficult to reach voters. I really like to knock doors, meet voters and listen to their concerns. COVID-19 made this aspect of campaigning very difficult. I know people that didn’t vote because they were concerned about mail in voting and voting in person.”
Mike Rounds: “Our team tracked absentee and early vote stats for weeks. We knew that turnout would be strong and likely in our favor … based on turnout, COVID-19 really didn’t hamper people’s desire to vote. Final statewide turnout could end up rivalling what we saw in 2004. … they turned out in droves in order to cast their ballot. And, that’s a good thing. Campaigning was more of a challenge. It was obviously very difficult or impossible to have traditional public events. I really missed the face-to-face contact this cycle – it was sad, really.”
How do you feel that the election occurring during a presidential election cycle affected your results?Ahlers: “Typically, a presidential election means a higher turnout. That is a good thing. Because of the delay in results, we will not know the total turnout for a few days.”
Rounds: “One measurement that we paid particular attention to was voter intensity … A Presidential election always drives greater turnout, particularly in a tight race. But, it was voter intensity that drove turnout as high as it did. People were excited on both sides and … that’s exactly what people should do with their energy. Even though President Trump nationalized every race in South Dakota, our focus was on the state, retail politics and targeting likely voters. Really, we localized our race, during an historic national election. Like always, we focused on South Dakota issues – and that kept us tightly engaged with our voters all the way through.”
How do you feel the tremendous early voting affected the results?Ahlers: “Because of current state laws, I think it has a greater impact on the tallying and when we get the results.”
Rounds: “Strong turnout is a great thing. Not only is it the best way for voters to express their opinion, but in South Dakota – voters know me, so high turnout and getting out the vote is something we strategically push in every campaign, whether that’s early voting or on Election Day.”
Other than COVID or the presidential election cycle, what do you feel was the single main topic in the minds of the voters that affected your results?Ahlers: The fear mongering of what Democrats represent had an impact on the election. Democrats get labeled as left-wing liberals and that simply isn’t true. Democrats in South Dakota share the same common sense values as most South Dakotans.”
Rounds: “... Americans have seen a lot of contrasts in leadership styles over the last few months – some good, some bad. … National democrats would have locked the country down – and that would have been a huge mistake. That’s why I’ve been focused on targeted relief and encouraging people to use common sense regarding this virus. I wore a mask every day. Jean has had a tough year and the last thing I was going to do was be responsible for bringing COVID-19 home to her. Last, I can say, without a doubt, the Supreme Court confirmation process was a very hot topic. As South Dakotans became more familiar with Amy Coney Barrett, the more they realized how qualified she was for the job. Getting her confirmed before the election was a priority for me, and as it turns out – South Dakota and the entire country. South Dakota voters also understood the consequences of the national Democrats ‘packing’ the Supreme Court with liberal justices and the crazy idea that we should make Washington, DC, a state – thereby giving the national Democrats two more liberal senators. We pushed that message pretty hard.”
Do you plan to run for this seat the next time it is open? Why?Ahlers: “It is certainly possible that I will run again. We need balance in our government. The absence of balance has led to the dysfunction in Pierre and Washington. Ultimately, it will be a family decision.”
Rounds: “Working for South Dakota is a great privilege. These are six-year terms and it’d be premature to comment that far ahead. I’ll continue to be focused on doing my job. What I can tell you is that until we get this country back on the right path and working for South Dakota – I’ll be interested in serving South Dakotans. We ended the campaign with a decent campaign balance and I fully intend on keeping my political operation active and prepared for whatever comes next.”
