There’s no place on earth where we’re not inhaling microscopic organisms that can cause allergies — including your bedroom.
“Most people’s immune systems react silently to allergens,” Arthur “Skip” Moeller, DO, an otolaryngologist at Avera Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat in Yankton, explained. “If you have a strong response to allergens, it’s not because your immune system is weak, but the opposite; your immune system is working extra hard to protect you.”
Bedroom allergies“No home doesn’t have dust or mold, or dander from pets if you have animals, so there’s no reason to be embarrassed,” Moeller said. “But when these invaders are overly present in your bedroom, it could affect your quality of sleep.”
These tiny invaders may get trapped in the weave of the material of your bed sheets, pillows and mattress. As you toss and turn during the night, the particles are jostled loose, allowing you to inhale them.
People who are allergic can experience symptoms like sneezing, watering eyes and an itchy, runny nose.
“While it may not be dangerous, your sleep might be interrupted by coughing and sneezing during the night,” Moeller said.
That may lead to feeling groggy in the morning as you pick up the trail of tissues on the bedroom floor.
Treatments, relief
If you’re concerned with nighttime allergens, there are steps you can take to experience relief.
Nonmedical strategies you can take include changing your linens frequently, keeping your bedroom clean, linen material considerations, giving pets their own room and requesting hypoallergenic hotel rooms.
Wash linens at least once a week, and it’s a good idea to keep another set of linens available in a sealed plastic bag to avoid contamination. Vacuum or sweep and dust your bedroom frequently.
Replace regular linens with plasticized sheets or synthetic fabrics — there are no weaves to collect dust, dander, mites or other microscopic organisms.
Allowing your pet to sleep with you might increase allergy symptoms.
“Pets are members of your family so I never advocate getting rid of them,” Moeller said. “Instead, they deserve to sleep in another room.”
Plan ahead when traveling, some hotels offer hypoallergenic rooms, in which the pillows, mattress and comforter are sealed from dust and other allergens before you arrive.
There are also some medical strategies to consider.
Try a saltwater rinse by gargling warm, salty water to reduce inflammation in the throat. Take an antihistamine, which relieves congestion, runny nose and sneezing. Or you can use a nasal spray. Antihistamines are also available as a nasal spray.
“The key to a good outcome and a better night’s sleep is implementing multiple strategies of small, at-home measures and medications,” Moeller said.
Many people think they need specialized testing, but based on your experience, a health care provider will offer personalized advice for your situation. Schedule an appointment with your primary care physician or a specialized ENT doctor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.