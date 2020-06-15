American Legion’s local team takes 3rd in national air rifle tourney

The four-member air rifle team sponsored by the Pierre American Legion Post 8 has taken third place in national competition.
Members Jessica Hayes, Justin Merriman, Rylie Strosser, and Jenna Kruger are coached by Sean Kruge and Jonathan Hays. The high school students vary in grades nine through 11.
A public presentation by the State Americanism Commission for the Legion of the team’s trophy and individual medallions is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the American Legion cabin in Pierre. Team members will most likely be in their black sweatsuit outfits.
The Post 8 air rifle team won third place in the 30th annual American Legion 3-Position Junior Air Rifle National Championship through a postal match system. In such a system, competitor's fire on their home ranges using special targets marked for identification. The fired targets are then sent to the American Legion for scoring and ranking for awards. The tournament tests marksmanship ability in competition with other junior competitors throughout the nation.
The team tournament has two phases of competition. The first round is a "paper" match, comprised of the top four athletes' individual tournament scores. A club with at least four individuals enters one team; at least eight individuals enters two teams; and so on. The second round is also a postal match, done in strict accordance with the Official Match Program and the 2018-2020 National Standard Three-Position Air Rifle Rule Book 12th Edition.
The first round officially opened Nov. 1 and had to be completed by Dec. 15, 2019.
Kruge said that the air rifle program predates him being one of its coaches, somewhere around 2005. Post 8 is a major sponsor, including for the equipment, sweatshirts, etc.
