AmeriCorps Team coming to Pierre to help end hunger

Feeding South Dakota is hosting an AmeriCorps team serving in the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) program through April 2. This team will be volunteering at each of our distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
The AmeriCorp team will work in Pierre from Feb. 8-26. Feeding South Dakota is the Pierre sponsor.
The team consists of the same six individuals - team leader Hillary Johnson (28) from Bend Oregon, Chris Collurafici (22) from Miami Florida, Quinn Early (18) from Fall Church Virginia, Catrina Sanders (22) from Atlanta Georgia, Hanna Ciepiela (22) from Windsor, Massachusetts, Eric Falk (25) from Boca Raton Florida. They started in Sioux Falls, and then will travel to Pierre and Rapid City and then back to Sioux Falls. The team will be staying in motels in each community.
According to Jennifer Stensaas, marketing and communications coordinator with Feeding South Dakota, some of the tasks the six young individuals will participate in include preparing shelf-stable, cooler and freezer food boxes and bags for distribution; repackaging bulk food items; inventorying food donations; and deep cleaning of the distribution centers/warehouses. Also, team members will set up, implement, and take down mobile distribution sites to help the local community with emergency food in a drive-up, contact-free distribution. Each day they are given daily assignments by the distribution center coordinator.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization is serving an increased number of households each week,” Stensaas said. “Since March 2020, we have served two and a half times the number of households we traditionally serve. We have focused our efforts on drive-thru mobile food pantry distributions in communities throughout the state. The drive-thru method allows for our team and volunteers to distribute food boxes in a safe and efficient manner. We are nearly a year into the pandemic and the need for volunteers to prepare boxes has remained steady. As our dedicated volunteers return to school and work, our organization is in need of volunteers to continue to support our efforts. We are grateful to the AmeriCorps members as they work alongside our distribution teams to prepare food boxes that will be distributed to individuals in need throughout South Dakota.”
The mission of AmeriCorps is to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering. More directly with AmeriCorps NCCC, their mission is to strengthen communities and develop leaders through projects designed for direct, team-based service. (https://americorps.gov/partner/how-it-works/americorps-nccc).
AmeriCorp has been in Pierre in previous years. In October of 2011, a team helped muck out and gutted flood-damaged houses after the 2011 flood in Pierre. In March of 2012, AmeriCorps members were back in Pierre to help with flood relief and cleanup. In July and August 2012, an AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team assisted the Oahe Family YMCA with the facilitation of day camp activities.
