Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding South Dakota has served 2.5 times more people, which has — unsurprisingly — increased their workload. Now, they’re calling in backup.
Enter AmeriCorps, which on Jan. 31 sent a six-person team from the National Civilian Community Corps program’s North Central Region to South Dakota. They will be here until April 2. The team is dividing their time between the three Feeding South Dakota distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City. The NCCC team will be at the Pierre location until Feb. 26.
“The really beautiful part of this program is that the needs are assessed by the communities, so they put in for a team on something they’ve decided they need help with. They build a project and figure out how much work we’ll be doing. It’s all at the request of the communities that we go to,” said Hillary Johnson, AmeriCorps NCCC team leader.
The AmeriCorps team has been helping preparing shelf-stable, cooler and freezer food boxes and bags for distribution; repackaging bulk food items; inventorying food donations; deep cleaning the distribution centers; as well as setting up, operating, and taking down mobile distribution sites.
The biggest project the Pierre location is having the NCCC team work on is packing boxes of food for distribution throughout central South Dakota. They are also helping repackage food, restacking and sorting products, labeling cans, cleaning the warehouse, and repairs or painting, according to Andy Walz, central operations manager for Feeding S.D. in Pierre.
“We wanted to help feed as many people as we could,” Johnson said of the NCCC team’s work with Feeding S.D. “In Pierre, we’ve mostly been packaging food boxes that are being taken out on distributions and going on distributions.”
NCCC team member Catrina Sanders said the team has been packing an average of 500 boxes a day. She said it was cool to see other volunteers helping out at last week’s mobile pantry distribution to reach a common goal. Since the beginning of the pandemic, face-to-face contact with other volunteers has been limited.
“It was also really cool getting to see the people we get to help with. That’s also rare; we haven’t seen a lot of people we’ve been helping [due to COVID],” Sanders told the Capital Journal. “It’s just been really awesome.”
The regular staff of Feeding South Dakota has been grateful for the help, and Walz said having the team around has been wonderful.
“Having a dedicated team here to do that we felt was a real benefit just to have them work through some larger projects and larger items we needed done,” he said.
This is the first time NCCC has worked with Feeding South Dakota, but across the nation other NCCC teams have been dispatched to food banks to help with increasing demand.
“Across the U.S. we know that this year has been hard for a lot of people and so the food need has clearly risen; that’s been really hard on a lot of food banks across the U.S.,” Johnson said. “Having spoken with people here in Feeding S.D., they’ve talked about how they really had to change their program and how they do things, so it’s really great for us to work with them and hear their stories and how much they’ve been impacted this year.”
AmeriCorps’ NCCC program is a 10-month commitment for young people (generally, members are ages 18-25) who work with nonprofits, state and local agencies, and other community groups to address critical needs related to natural and other disasters, infrastructure improvement, environmental stewardship and conservation and urban and rural development.
“It’s a variety of work, which is again a beautiful part of this program — you have to constantly adapt to new situations,” Johnson said.
NCCC has worked on over 50 projects in South Dakota over the last 10 years, such as: the Greater Sisseton Initiative, Habitat for Humanity Dacotah Tipis, Black Hills Works, The Nature Conservancy-Southern Black Hills, Outlaw Ranch, Sioux City YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Club of Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.