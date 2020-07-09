Annual Butterfly Festival celebrates pollinators

The Little Wings on the Prairie Butterfly Festival annual pollinator celebration at Oahe Downstream will still take place, on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. This year is heavily geared toward take-home bags that encourage self-led activities.
“Pollinators are everywhere; they’re all around us,” said Charlene Bessken, event organizer and biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “We can observe, learn about and help them thrive, whether we’re in the parks or in our own backyard. This year’s event will give families the tools to do that on their own.”
Instead of interactive booths, visitors to the butterfly garden at Oahe Downstream can take home a butterfly festival backpack for each child present. Backpacks include a variety of activity sheets, and crafts and toys to help educate about pollinators, from bug jars to butterfly houses. Each family group will receive a garden kit, which includes a packet of perennial seeds, booklets on starting your own butterfly garden, how to build a solitary bee nest, and a self-guided tour brochure of the Oahe Butterfly Garden.
Bessken said there will also be some activities families can take part in that morning at the park, including photo opportunities, interpretive signs and self-exploration. Children are encouraged to dress up in outfits to honor their favorite pollinator for the virtual pollinator parade on Oahe Downstream’s Facebook page. A few volunteers will be available to answer questions, and guests can visit the garden.
“The park has plenty of room for explorers,” Bessken said. “While you’re here, find your own space and use some of the supplies in the backpack to celebrate pollinators. Spend some time in nature. Parents, we’d suggest you bring some crayons along, so the kids can start right away.”
The backpacks and garden kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no charge for the materials, but all vehicles entering the park to participate must have a park entrance license. Visitors are advised to purchase their annual or daily license online at campsd.com before they arrive.
Materials in the backpacks and garden kits are supplied by the many partners that put on the festival each year, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; South Dakota, Game, Fish and Parks; SDSU Extension; Discovery Center; Prairie Potters Master Gardeners; Pheasants Forever; US Forest Service; Black Hills Parks and Forests Association; and beekeeper Sam Missal.
The backpack pick-up is near the entrance of Oahe Downstream Recreation Area, five miles north of Fort Pierre off S.D. Highway 1806. The Oahe Butterfly Garden is open to visitors during daylight hours every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.