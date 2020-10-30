The 31st annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner and fundraiser is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.
The dinner is for friends and families in the ranching and rodeo communities to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of South Dakota cowboys, cowgirls, families, and animals. Each year’s nominee’s photos and biographies are added to the center’s permanent “Wall of Fame.”
“We have 250 tickets for sale every year,” said Kalyn Eulberg, executive director of the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. “Two hundred and fifty tickets, 250 seats for the meal.”
This is an annual fundraiser for the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive. Eulberg declined in saying how much is annually raised through the dinner alone, “However, we will be auctioning an autographed poster of the nominees again this year. It is donated by Paul Herman of Quality Brands in Pierre.”
Eulberg also declined on what the Center’s annual budget is, “However, as you may know, we did have to cancel our big yearly event, the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, this year.” For tickets or more information, or to donate, call 605-494-1094 or visit www.caseytibbs.com.
“The Board of Directors makes the final decision; however, a committee made of 12 individuals from six state regions picks their top candidates that the board then choses from,” said Eulberg. “There have been approximately 148 individuals, families, and animals honored since 1991, not including this year’s. All of their photos are still displayed on our conference center wall.”
Nominations may be turned in by June 1, 2021, for next year’s Tribute Dinner.
Honorees for this year are:
Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Carole (Waters) Hollers grew up in Lodi, Wisconsin. As a high school freshman, she started breakaway roping, qualifying for NHSFR in 1977. She attended UW River Falls where she competed in barrels, breakaway, and goat-tying, qualifying for the CNFR in 1982 in barrels. Other honors include: 4-time SDRA Breakaway Champion, 7-time NRCA Breakaway Champion, 4-time NRCA Finals Breakaway Champion, 1988 Coors World Finals All Around, 2009 SDRA All-Around Champion, 1992 and 2011 NRCA All Around Champion.
Hollers has helped young ropers since 1992 when she and Jerry Golliher began hosting breakaway roping clinics. Hollers became the SDHSRA National Director in 2004, until early 2010. She flagged Sturgis High School Rodeo, SDHSRA Finals, and 4-H Finals. She served 10 years as SDRA breakaway director, two years as PWRA director of WPRA, six years as national director of the SDHSRA, and 28 years of teaching breakaway clinics where she and the Gollihers have helped over 1,200 area students.
Rodeo Cowboy Great: Bob Shedeed was born in Colome, S.D., in 1943. With help from his wife, Donna, and Butch Terrell, Shedeed started roping at the age of 30. Between 1980-2012, Shedeed won many team and calf roping titles, including: NSPRA World Champion All Around in 1994 and 2005, Reserve World Champion All Around in 2003, World Champion Ribbon Roper in 1993 and 1994, Reserve World Champion Ribbon Roper in 2003, World Champion Calf Roper in 1994, Reserve World Champion Calf Roper in 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2005, World Champion Team Roper in 1994, Finals Calf Roping Champion in 1993, Canadian AA Champion in 2003, Champion Team Roper in 2003, and Champion Ribbon Roper in 2004.
The Shedeeds won the NSPRA All Around titles in 2005, and in 2008, Shedeed and Butch Terrel won the Finals Team roping Championship. Shedeed also won the SDPRA Team Roping Championships and the NSPRA Team Roping Championships with Dale Woodard in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012. Shedeed and his wife led the SDPRA “Cowboy Church” services for 17 years. They now reside in Hermosa, S.D.
Past Rodeo Great: Billy Myers Sr. was one of South Dakota’s most well-respected bronc and bareback riders of the 1950’s. In the 1940’s Myers left S.D. with Casey Tibbs to work for The Roberts in Kansas where they were taught the finer points of riding bucking horses. He placed at all major rodeos in his time and 2nd in the saddle bronc riding in Madison Square Garden on 10 head of broncs in 1952. His accomplishments include: winning the bareback riding at the Snake River Stampede in Napa, ID, in 1954, major money winner at Boston Garden, Prescott, Denver, Fort Worth, and Miles City rodeos. Myers died in 1965.
Rodeo Promoter: Paul and Brenda Gropper live at Long Valley, SD. Paul participated in Little Britches, High School, College, SDRA, NRCA, and PRCA. In 1971, Paul won 2nd in Bull Riding at NHSRA Finals and 13 saddles in SDRA and NRCA. The Groppers won SDRA Team Penning in 1998. Paul was a National Intercollegiate for 2 years, a director in the SDRA and NRCA, and a member of SDRA for 30 years.
In 1977 and 1978, Paul traveled to Denver and Tulsa on the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Team (LA Spurs,) competing in steer wrestling and bull riding. In 1979, they started the Central Entry Office, and from 1980-1987 Brenda worked for Dorothy Bligh. In 1988, the Central Entry Office came back to the Gropper house for the next 15 years. It worked to make all rodeos great for all committees, contractors, and contestants. In the fall of 1987, Paul was elected president of the SDRA, and was so for the next 15 years. During that time, the SDRA increased membership, increased the number of rodeos, added team penning, and held the Finals indoors in Sioux Falls. There came more sponsorships, TV, video board, and involvement with Make-A-Wish. From 2003-2013, they helped Harvey and Brenda Bierema with the NBRT. Currently, Paul and Brenda are on the ranch at Long Valley.
Ranch Cowboy Family: Stanley & Frances Johnston grew up in the Burwell, Nebr. area. They moved to Ree Heights in the early 1950s, owning ranches and a horse property. They raised registered Angus cows and Quarter Horses. In the early 1950’s the Johnston’s bought a horse property in Wickenberg, Arizona, where they lived about 7 months out of the year. They raised top quality rodeo and cutting horses. Today, granddaughter Glenda and her daughter Courtney are 3rd and 4th generation owners of the Johnston Ranch.
Rodeo Animal Athlete: “Doc” and “Dillion,” owned by Jim Whiting, made the perfect team from day one. Both horses were very smart and gritty. They knew their jobs and did them well. They always tended to business no matter how many cowboys were mounted on them at a rodeo. There were multiple rodeos where all the money was won off the two of them. “Doc” the hazing horse, was bought in 1980 from Joe Dorenkamp. “Dillion” the steer wrestling horse, was bought in 1979 from Stan Williamson. In 1982 and 1983 Dillion was voted Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year in the Badlands Circuit.
