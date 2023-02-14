The annual King of Hearts formal dance for high school students has been a tradition since 1948 when the first one was held in McClure Hall at the Masonic Temple. The event has been held in several locations in Hughes and Stanley counties since.

This year, it takes place at the Parkview Auditorium on Feb. 19. A volunteer committee coordinated the event and including members of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 10 of Pierre, a non-profit organization that teaches leadership skills to girls and women ages 10 to 20.

