The annual King of Hearts formal dance for high school students has been a tradition since 1948 when the first one was held in McClure Hall at the Masonic Temple. The event has been held in several locations in Hughes and Stanley counties since.
This year, it takes place at the Parkview Auditorium on Feb. 19. A volunteer committee coordinated the event and including members of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 10 of Pierre, a non-profit organization that teaches leadership skills to girls and women ages 10 to 20.
Candidates for King were recommended by area schools and organizations based on their academic commitment, character, extracurricular involvement and community impact. This year, nominees are Tate Nesladek, Kasey Broers, Gavin Stotts, Jack King and Brecken Kreuger.
Their peers will consider that same criteria in anonymous ballots when naming and crowning the King.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and musical entertainment provided by local DJ Merrill Entertainment is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. No top hats, baseball caps, accessory canes or outside snacks or beverages are allowed in the building.
Tickets will be sold at the door and can be purchased for $25 each at Capitol City Florist, Pink Petal, Prairie Thistle in Highmore, Onida BankWest and Total Beauty through Feb. 19.
