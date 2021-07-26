South Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota 4-H invite youth involved in 4-H Shooting Sports across the state to apply to be on the 2022 4-H Shooting Sports teams. These teams will represent South Dakota 4-H Shooting Sports at the 2022 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska June 26–July 1, 2022.
“We are looking for team members for the 4-H Recurve Archery team and the 4-H Hunting Skills team,” John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Field Specialist, said. “While a basic comfort level in shooting sports is essential, prior experience in these competitions would also be beneficial.”
Hunting team
The Hunting Skills contest is a skill- and knowledge-based contest. Animal identification — wings, fur and habitat — orienteering and hunting knowledge — based on the National Rifle Association hunting guide — is tested, as well as shooting ability. The 2022 hunting contest includes 3D archery, shotgun sporting clays and paper animal targets for rifles. A basic comfort level with all three disciplines would be helpful but is not required.
Archery team
The Recurve Archery team competes in three areas at Nationals. They will shoot a FITA and field archery round and will shoot a set of 3D archery targets at unknown distances. Past experience and proficiency with a recurve bow are helpful, as well as experience shooting the competition formats that are mentioned above.
Youth should include a reference letter from one of their shooting sports coaches with the application. The application can be found on the SDSU Extension listing for this event.
Applications are due Sept. 9, 2021, to the State 4-H Office, Attn: John Keimig, Berg Agricultural Hall 128 Box 2207E, SDSU, Brookings, SD 57007. Selected team members will be notified by Nov. 1, 2021.
For more information contact Keimig at 605-688-5575 or John.Keimig@sdstate.edu.
