With school soon back in session, guidelines are being released by the South Dakota Department of Education on the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.
These federally funded programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets certain guidelines are eligible for free milk or free and reduced-price meals.
Families should apply for these benefits for their children for the 2020-2021 school year. Depending on a family’s circumstances, there are varying ways to get on the programs. For more information, families should contact the administrative office of their local school or agency.
If a household of two people has an annual income of $22,412 or less, they may qualify for free meals. If that household’s income is $31,894 or less, they may qualify for reduced-price meals. For each additional family member, add $5,824 for free meals, and $8,288 for reduced-price meals. Annual income can be broken down to monthly or weekly.
