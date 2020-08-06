South Dakota State University Extension is accepting applications for class 5 of BeefSD.
Started in 2011, the BeefSD program has presented intensive educational content that takes participants to the next level in beef enterprise management. Beginning beef producers can increase their knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the industry, and develop the skills needed to be successful beef business managers.
“Ninety percent of alumni indicated their current financial situation has improved because of BeefSD,” said Ken Olson, SDSU Extension beef specialist. “Nearly 70% have increased production acres, and 88% have made changes or improvements to their natural resource management.”
The BeefSD program presents four main components over the course of two years: face-to-face workshops and interactive webinars, networking and mentoring, ranch-to-rail evaluation and out-of-state learning experiences. Workshops are held throughout the state; participants provide their own transportation to most in-state events. Other expenses associated with meetings, such as hotels and meals, will be covered through the program.
BeefSD is open to people with less than 10 years of management experience in beef production, or participants must desire to be involved in production in the future.
A maximum of 20 cattle operations will be selected for the program, based on an application and a webinar interview. Spouses, siblings or direct family members should apply as one operation. Once selected, each person must pay a registration fee.
Applications for class 5 will be accepted from Aug. 8 to Sept. 9. The class begins October 2020 and ends August 2022.
To apply, contact Stacy Hadrick at stacy.hadrick@sdstate.edu or 605-347-1195, Dr. Ken Olson at Kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu, Dr. Krista Ehlert at krista.ehlert@sdstate.edu or call 605-394-2236 for an application.
