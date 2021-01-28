Fort Pierre Tourism and Promotion Council (FPTPC) encourages tourism promoters to apply for the 2021 marketing grants by March 15.
According to Sunny Hannum, the FPTPC marketing grant funding is awarded to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The grant is to assist with marketing efforts for new projects, new events, or expansion of existing marketing. Grants will be awarded from $250 to $2,500, with a 50% match required.
Applications must include budget, goals, event history, matching funds, and marketing plans. In addition, a final report must be submitted within 30 days of completing the project or event. In 2020, FPTPC awarded 10 grant applicants with a total of nearly $8,000 approved.
Grant applications and letter of intent are due by March 15. They are available at the Log Cabin Visitor Center in Fort Pierre at 4 E. Main, or by visiting https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-tourism-information/.
