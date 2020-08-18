South Dakota’s technical colleges are still accepting applicants to the UpSkill program. The new program is to support dislocated workers impacted by COVID-19.
UpSkill gives people access to one of 24 online-only certificate programs at the state’s four technical colleges. Participants can earn these credentials at little or no cost. The certificates are in fields such as business, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing.
Participants must have filed for re-employment assistance through the Department of Labor and Regulation, and be deemed a dislocated worker.
The application deadline is Friday, August 21 for certificates from Mitchell Technical College - Mitchell, Southeast Technical College - Sioux Falls, and Western Dakota Technical College - Rapid City. The first day of classes at these institutions is Monday, August 24. The application deadline at Lake Area Technical College - Watertown has already passed.
The UpSkill certificate programs are primarily 18 credits and are to be completed over two semesters in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. The certificates can be completed remotely, from anywhere in the state.
The cost of the program will be supported by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund directed to South Dakota as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding. Visit www.sdUpSkill.com.
