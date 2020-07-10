The State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program is back for its ninth year.
“This year has been like no other in recent history, and $25,000 could make a big impact at a time when non-profits and the communities they serve need it most,” said Becki Potrzeba, agent for State Farm in the Pierre area. “Due to the many challenges facing our nation right now, we're removing all category requirements for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.”
The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
“According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ involved in trying to improve their neighborhood, and six-in-ten are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity,” said Potrzeba. ‘State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change.”
The program’s submission phase starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The review committee will then use a scoring rubric to narrow the field to the top 200 finalists.
The voting phase is September 23 to October 2. Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects will win. The public can vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place on the website. Winners will be announced on Nov. 4.
“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever," said Potrzeba. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a Good Neighbor." Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.
