People and organizations can apply for Round Up grants from Oahe Electric to be used for charitable and educational purposes.
In applying for funding, use the same contact information as listed below. All applications are due by April 30. The board of trustees will meet after this date, and decide how to disburse the funds.
Applicants must live in the service territory of Oahe Electric, which includes Hughes and Sully counties. Applications must include specific dollar amounts and clearly state specific needs. Individuals may be approved for up to $2,500, and organizations may be approved for up to $5,000. Any person or organization can receive only one grant within any 24-month period.
Oahe Electric’s Round Up program is a customer-collection used to benefit the local community. Each month when electric bills are prepared, statements are rounded up to the nearest whole dollar. The difference between the billing and the actual cost of consumed electricity for the month is placed into a fund. For example, if your electric bill was $100.35, you would pay $101.00 with $0.65 going to Operation Round Up. The maximum any customer can contribute in a year is $11.88 ($0.99 times 12 months).
If an electric user does not wish to participate in this program, contact the office via email at oahe@oaheelectric.com, phone at 605-962-6243, or regular mail (PO Box 216, Blunt, SD 57522) and inform them that you would like to opt-out of the program.
