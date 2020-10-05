The South Dakota Ag Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Building Rural Communities Grant and Ag Innovators Youth Education Grant.
According to Lindy Geraets in a release, Building Grants funded in 2020 include assembling winter vehicle safety kits for Doland School vehicles and building compost bins at the community garden in Yankton.
Youth Ed. Grants funded in 2020 include putting on farm safety training, youth leadership training, and hands-on STEM programming for the GOLD Program in Fort Pierre, and improving trails, adding benches, outdoor classroom tools, and other items at the Native Prairie Garden/Pazour Nature Area in Kimball.
“We are excited to offer these two grants again this year,” Executive Director Chris Maxwell said. “Supporting projects that elevate youth ag education and promote future ag leaders while also raising up rural communities are core values of the South Dakota Ag Foundation.”
Schools and community organizations are encouraged to apply. Grant program overviews and applications are available online at sdagfoundation.org. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 20. Grant awardees will be announced at the end of December.
