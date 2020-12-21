The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Department of Environment and Natural Resources are seeking to fill internship and seasonal positions for summer 2021. These are paid positions.

According to Brian Walsh, DENR, local internships include plant pest survey (three positions statewide), surface water quality (two positions in Pierre), and watershed protection (multiple positions).

Seasonal positions include recycling and waste pesticide program (two positions in Pierre, and water rights program (four positions statewide).

An agricultural science, environmental science, or engineering background is preferred for some positions. All positions require good oral and written communication skills, and the ability to work cooperatively with private land and business owners and the general public.

Refer to the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources for specific position requirements; https://bhr.sd.gov/, or 605-773-3148.

