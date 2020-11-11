Applications are now being accepted for the Governor’s Office spring internship program. Internships provide college students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

Students should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to Julie.Muldoon@state.sd.us by Friday, Nov. 27.

Interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. This internship will be heavily involved in the 2021 legislative session. Students will observe the lawmaking process in action. Additional duties include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events.

