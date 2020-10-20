The city of Pierre’s Aquatics Center, at the YMCA, will close at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 25.
The closure is for pool maintenance in preparation for the Pierre Swim Meet set for the weekend of Nov. 7.
For more information about the Aquatics Center, visit cityofpierre.org.
