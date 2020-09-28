“We are still running the Covid-19 Antibody Test on all successful blood donations,” said Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruitment representative VITALANT. “One additional piece of information to share is that due to the cancelation of many high school blood drives in the area, we are in great need of donors to help make up for the shortfall. High school blood drives make up 20% of the nation’s blood supply. Thank you so much for your continued support.”
Oct. 1 & 2, Thursday & Friday - Pierre Community Drive at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre, Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coordinator Shirley Becker 224-2752.
Oct. 5, Monday - Fort Pierre Community Drive, St. John's Catholic Church, 206 W. Main St, in Fort Pierre, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., coordinator Abbie Arneson at 605-999-8504
Oct. 20, Tuesday - Avera St. Mary's Hospital drive, in the Old Cafeteria, 801 E. Sioux ASM's in Pierre, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., coordinator Jerrie Gosch at 605-224-3139
Oct. 26 & 27, Monday & Tuesday - Gettysburg Community drive, Grace Bible Church, 310 South Broadway, Monday from noon to 6:15 p.m., Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, coordinator Dorothy Smith at 605-765-9706
