Nearly 30 youngsters became American Red Cross certified babysitters last week. Three different classes were held on different days at Pierre’ The Right Turn.
“There is so much more to babysitting than many people realize,” said Mary Gates, director of The Right Turn. ”Students explored what to expect from children of different ages, and learned how to handle emergencies. In addition, they role-played solving problems and making good decisions, and discussed how to manage their own babysitting business.
The Right Turn, Inc., is a United Way Participating Agency. Their purpose is to support education across the lifespan. The babysitting classes were made possible with funding from the Capital Area United Way, with support from the city of Pierre Summer Recreation Department.
