The South Dakota Board on Geographic Names, under the Department of Tribal Relations, has unanimously voted to recommend the name of Arikara Creek for an unnamed creek in Hughes County.

The board received three proposed names for the feature that is located in rural Hughes County north of Highway 34 between 297th Avenue and 299th Avenue. After a public meeting in Pierre on Sept. 30, and based on public input received and research conducted, the board will recommend the name to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

The public can express concerns or opposition to the recommended name. Written comments must be submitted no later than Nov. 16. Comments should be submitted no later than Nov. 16, 2020. Submit to: South Dakota Board on Geographic Names, Department of Tribal Relations, phone: 605-773-3415, 302 East Dakota, Pierre, Email: Nicole.schneider@state.sd.us. The board will take final action at the board’s Dec. 2 meeting.

