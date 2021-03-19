Last weekend’s blizzard to the west impacted travel, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t see it negatively affecting the Missouri River.
The Army Corps’ chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management office, John Remus, said the snowfall isn’t producing a lot of water.
“There’s not much water in it. There’s probably less than an inch of actual water in that snow,” he said about the snowfall in the Plains areas. “And soils, particularly in the western parts of the State of South Dakota, are pretty dry. So, we’re not expecting an excessive amount of runoff from that particular event.”
Remus added that none of the snow reached North Dakota or Montana, leaving both areas relatively dry. He said the Army Corps isn’t expecting much runoff from either of those areas as well.
“The mountain snowpack is running about 85-90 percent of the long-term average,” Remus said. “So, we’re expecting less than normal runoff in the upper basin in general.”
The Army Corps expects near-normal average daily discharges from Oahe through the summer, and Remus doesn’t foresee any flooding issues.
“If the dry conditions persist or get worse, you’ll see the lake level in Oahe drop, and maybe even quite a bit over the summer,” he said. “But that’s what the project is there for, to provide water supply during periods of drought.”
