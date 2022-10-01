Around the Community with Gwen

Have you ever wondered how the $40 you pay at the Hughes County Courthouse for a marriage license is spent? How about the property transfer fee, which is 1 percent of a residential property's sale price?
During a Monday Hughes County Commissioners meeting, as the board looked at potential cuts to balance its $12 million budget, county Finance Officer Thomas Oliva noted that the account credited with such fees has about $100,000.
That money, however, could not be used to balance the budget because of spending restrictions, he said.
The Register of Deeds Office, which collects those fees and is the primary county record-keeping and archival office, must use that money for modernization and preservation of the office, Oliva said. It can be spent, for example, on buying software, training, supplies and equipment like scanners, printers and computers.
"Recently, they started getting the (record) books onto microfilm," he said. "That's a modernization."
Register of Deeds Patty Williams said in June 2021 her office began working with a company to transfer handwritten and typed paper records dating back to around 1880 onto microfilm.
Williams has been the register of deeds for about a year. She replaced Norine Riis, who was the register of deeds for 44 years.
Sunday road trip idea
For anyone wishing to get out of town this weekend, the University of South Dakota Music Department will host the third annual Music is Alive Festival on Sunday. The free outdoor concert starts at 2 p.m. at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The Music is Alive Festival was born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic and has become one of the most popular performances of the year for the community, David Holdhusen, chairman and director of choral activities in the department of music, said.
Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. There will be three locations in the park for performances.
Taylor stationed in Mississippi
Preston Taylor, a 2021 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, is serving with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.
“I was inspired to join the Navy by my family, and I wanted the opportunity to serve my country,” Taylor said in a news release from the Navy. “I would like to thank my uncle Andrew; he is the commander of USS Chicago. He and my aunt inspired me to join the Navy.”
According to Taylor, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found while living in Pierre.
“Pierre taught me the importance of having a hard work ethic and working as a team,” he said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
