Around the Community with Gwen

Pierre teacher receives award
Pierre third-grade teacher Amber Stout has received the 2022 South Dakota Service to Conservation Award from Hughes County Conservation District.
Stout taught students at Jefferson Elementary School what soil is made of and ways to keep it healthy. Students have hatched trout eggs in the classroom and released them into the Missouri River to learn about water conservation and healthy fish habitats.
Stout uses professional development courses to enhance her degree and bring meaningful activities to her students.
She has also received Disney’s Planet Challenge Environmental Teaching, National Ag in the Classroom and Unsung Hero National awards and National Wild Turkey Federation Conservation Educator of the Year.
The T.F. Riggs High School National Honor Society donated $1,091 to the Midwest Honor Flight program.
The students raised the money during a bucket drive at the Governors' football game against Tea.
Donations will help pay to send veterans from Northwest Iowa, South Dakota, Northeast Nebraska and Southwest Minnesota to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials. Since the program started in 2017, more than 1,150 veterans have flown to Washington thanks to donors.
For 2023, the program hopes to make four flights for veterans to visit memorials.
High school students from Pierre and Fort Pierre recently visited the construction site for the new Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.
During the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota's Construction Career Camp, students learned the construction workforce is dwindling as skilled trade workers retire. The camps promote careers in the industry to the next generation.
State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Dan Strand and Pierre Region Engineer Jason Humphrey spoke about construction of the new bridge over the Missouri River and construction fields employed in the project.
Andy Johnson with A-G-E Corp. of Fort Pierre spoke about working for a construction company. A-G-E is providing crane service for the bridge project.
Gwen Albers
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
