Around the Community with Gwen

T.F. Riggs High School named Autumn Iverson and Hudson Allen 2022's homecoming queen and king.
The daughter of Doug and Terri Iverson, Autumn Iverson is a captain of the Governors cross country team and runs track. She is the Student Body president and belongs to the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Knitting Club. Iverson was previously involved in Gov-to-Gov and yearbook.
She plans on going to college in South Dakota.
The son of Brian and Jen Allen, Hudson Allen belongs to the National Honor Society, Gov-to-Gov, Riggs High School Band, Pierre Soccer and Pierre American Legion Post 8 Baseball. He has worked at Dairy Queen for 3.5 years.
Allen also teaches a Wednesday school at Lutheran Memorial Church.
He plans to major in human biology for the medical field at South Dakota State University.
Missal this week's Right Turn winner
Sam Missal was this week's winner for The Right Turn’s 50/50 fundraising raffle. Missal received a gift bag from the South Dakota Beef Council.
The pot is up to $2,444, with 22 envelopes remaining.
Raffle tickets are available in Pierre at Bob’s Lounge at 114 W. Dakota Ave., Lynn's Dakotamart at 120 W. Sioux Ave. and The Right Turn at 115 E. Sioux Ave. as well as Lynn's Dakotamart at 201 First St., Fort Pierre. They can also be purchased by using PayPal from The Right Turn's Facebook Page.
Proceeds support adult education programming at The Right Turn.
Pierre couple spends four nights in treehouse
Pierre's Vicki and Bob Warne recently spent four nights in an Amish-built treehouse, 40 feet off the ground, in Berlin, Ohio.
"When we walked into the house, it swayed ever so slightly," Vicki said. "But, it wasn't enough to knock you off your feet — you just noticed it a little."
She described the treehouse as pretty outrageous because of the excellent woodwork.
The Warnes traveled to Berlin with a couple from Denver and took in restaurants with made-from scratch meals, shops and bakeries.
"They have bakeries on every street corner like we have bars and pizza joints," Vicki said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
