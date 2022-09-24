 Skip to main content
Around the Community with Gwen

Class of 1972
 Karen Palmer

Class of '72 holds 50th class reunion

Eighty-five classmates from the T.F. Riggs High School Class of 1972 attended the Sept. 16-17 reunion.

Larry Parkinson David Steffen

T.F. Riggs Class of 1972 graduates Larry Parkinson and Juanita Smith, front seat, and the class Homecoming Queen Debra Simmons Parkinson and David Steffen participate in the 2022 Homecoming Parade during their 50th class reunion.
Community Orchard

Deseree Corrales takes students from the Oahe Child Development Center on a tour of the Pierre Community Orchard.
Nelsons

Chris Nelson and his son, Howie, 13, with their 13.5-foot tall sunflower.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

An error occurred