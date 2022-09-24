Around the Community with Gwen

Class of '72 holds 50th class reunion
Eighty-five classmates from the T.F. Riggs High School Class of 1972 attended the Sept. 16-17 reunion.
Classmates from all over the United States, including Vermont, Florida, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington attended, Reunion Committee Chairwoman Karen Johnson Palmer said. With spouses, a total of 126 people attended.
The event coincided with the Riggs' 2022 Homecoming. Several graduates participated in the Sept. 15 Homecoming Parade, including 1972 Homecoming Queen Debra Simmons Parkinson. She traveled from Portland, Oregon, with her classmate husband, Jerry Parkinson, and rode in a yellow convertible in the parade.
Classmates Merlyn Hilmoe entered a red convertible Mustang in the parade and Deb Huck brought her dark blue Volkswagen Bug.
Classmates cheered on the undefeated Riggs football team during its 55-10 Homecoming win over Yankton and had a social at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin in Pierre. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser arranged for a special seating section and admission for the Class of 1972.
Saturday started with a tour of the high school led by Assistant Principal Rob Coverdale.
"It had changed so much since we were here," Palmer said.
About 10 participated in a golf outing at Hillsview Golf Course. A banquet at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre followed. Attendees held a memorial recognition for the 37 classmates who have died. The class had 235 students.
Youngsters visit community orchard
Some 115, 3- to 5-year-olds from Oahe Child Development Center recently visited the Pierre Community Orchard at 1209 E. Sully Ave.
Deseree Corrales, nutrition specialist for the center, said every month children learn about a different food or vegetable. For September, they learned about peaches.
"The kids learn how they grow and taste-test them," Corrales said.
The community orchard has four peach trees, and one tree had hundreds of peaches on it. The children tasted the peaches they picked. During the month, the students had peach-strawberry Juliuses, peach yogurt parfaits and peach crisp.
Corrales reminds residents that the orchard is open seven days a week.
Sunflower measures tall 13.5 feet
Chris Nelson and his 13-year-old son, Howie, are fairly proud of the 13.5-foot tall sunflower grown in the backyard of their North Huron Street home in Pierre.
The sunflower stood tall until a recent wind knocked it down. The Nelsons will save the seeds to feed the birds. They also have ear corn for the squirrels.
An eighth-grader at Georgia Morse Middle School, Howie Nelson has been gardening with his grandfather, Steve Nelson, for years. The elder Nelson has his garden at his home 10 miles east of Pierre on state Highway 34.
