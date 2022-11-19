 Skip to main content
featured top story

Around the Community with Gwen

Around the Community with Gwen

Hofer receives Genesis Award

Chesney Hofer received the Genesis Award from the South Dakota chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association during the fall meeting on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.

Chesney Hofer

Chesney Hofer
Quilts

Quilts of Valor Honor Mountain Guard members Ardys Roseland, left, and Barb VanKerrebrook present quilts to veterans Bill Abernathy, Ken Rausch and Patrick Hoing as honor guard member Pat Weeldreyer joins them.
Students of Month

Stanley County Schools Students of the Month are Bryan Juhas, left, Riley Runge, Ryder Roseland and Seanna Forster; Staff of the Month is teacher Shirley Swanson; and additional Students of the Month are Morgan Hoffman, Taylor Huckins and Brooklynn Kleinsasser.
FFA
Stanley County students who completed in the District 6 FFA Leadership Development event in Miller on Tuesday are from left in front, Gabriella Pinela, Kate Kramme, Rachel Nemec, Grace Sargent and Graiden Siedschlaw; and in back, Levi Wager, Erno, Bailey Garro, Alex Jones, Eric Voice, Lane Baldwin, Spencer Sargent and advisor Wyatt Johnson.
Two girls

Stanley County students Emily Hanson, left, and Hope Smedley placed in the Region 2B Oral Interp Competition in Oacoma.

An error occurred