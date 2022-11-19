Around the Community with Gwen

Hofer receives Genesis Award
Chesney Hofer received the Genesis Award from the South Dakota chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association during the fall meeting on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.
John Rounds, owner of Pierre Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation where Hofer works, nominated her.
The award is presented to a physical therapist who has been practicing for less than five years, promotes the profession, and is active in the association, involved in the community and committed to continuing education.
Hofer earned her bachelor’s in athletic training from Dakota Wesleyan University in 2018 and her doctorate of physical therapy from the University of South Dakota in 2021.
She serves on the Parkinson’s Support Group committee and the SD Statewide Dementia Friendly Coalition Committee in Pierre.
Abernathy, Rausch, Hoing recognized
The Quilts of Valor Flag Mountain Honor Guard chapter on Monday recognized veterans Bill Abernathy, Ken Rausch and Patrick Hoing at the Street Masters Car Club meeting.
The foundation presents quilts as a lifetime award to veterans for their service.
SC names students, staff of month
Stanley County Middle-High School October Students of the Month are sixth-grader Brooklynn Kleinsasser, seventh-grader Taylor Huckins, eighth-grader Ryder Roseland, freshman Seanna Forster, sophomore Morgan Hoffman, junior Bryan Juhas and senior Riley Runge.
Students are selected for their respect, ownership, achievement, mindfulness and safety.
The students chose middle school social studies teacher Shirley Swanson for Staff of the Month.
Recipients received lunch from Pizza Ranch and water bottles from the Stanley County Booster Club
Wagner performing in MN Christmas show
Pierre’s Bailey Wagner has been selected for the Christmas in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota.
Wagner will sing in the chapel choir.
The production includes more than 350 performers and combines music, dance and theatrical presentations for the concerts from Dec. 2-4.
SC FFA team advances to states
Four Stanley County FFA students qualified for the State FFA Leadership Development Contest.
Marketing team members Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela and Spencer Sargent qualified after placing second at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development event in Miller on Tuesday. Grace Sargent placed third in extemporaneous speaking to advancing to state.
Students also competed in prepared public speaking and agricultural sales.
Two students place at regional event
Stanley County students Emily Hanson placed third in the storytelling and Hope Smedley who took second in the serious category during a recent Region 2B Oral Interp Competition.
The event at Cedar Shores Resort in Oacoma included 10 schools.
