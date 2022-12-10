Around the Community with Gwen

BHFCU donates over $2,100 to CAUW
Black Hills Federal Credit Union donated $2,179 to Capital Area United Way.
Employee pledges made up more than half of the $2,100-plus donation. The corporation donated the balance.
The Capital Area United Way connects donations with programs and services throughout Central South Dakota. The agency supports 35 programs and services through these 17 agencies.
Five to graduate from DWU program
Jacey Iedema, Molly Neyhart, Brenda Velazquez Padilla and Talia Williams, all of Pierre, and Jayda Tibbs of Fort Pierre on Saturday will receive their associate degrees in business administration from Dakota Wesleyan University’s Learn & Earn program in Pierre.
The program’s first-ever graduation will begin at 1 p.m. at Pierre First United Methodist Church.
Learn & Earn offers students the opportunity to earn an associate’s at the Capital City campus. Students spend a portion of their time in the classroom and the other part working at a local intern site.
Neyhart will give the graduation address. In addition, the Dakota Wesleyan Choir and Wesleyan Bells will perform.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Graduating Pierre, Onida residents
Pierre’s Ashley Even will receive a bachelor’s in accounting and Judah McKinley will get her bachelor’s in English and theater during Saturday’s winter commencement at Northern State University.
Receiving bachelor’s degrees from Onida will be Teri Carter in accounting and Jacob Howard in government and criminal justice.
A total of 128 students will graduate from the school in Aberdeen.
Riggs NHS members help write letters
More than 55 members of the T.F. Riggs High School National Honor Society visited elementary schools to help students write letters to Santa.
Afterwards, 215 letters were sent to Macy’s, which in turn gave $430 to Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
“My students enjoyed the time spent at the schools as much as the kids did,” NHS Advisor Kim Rogers said.
The Macy’s campaign will run through Dec. 24. Macy’s will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish for each letter to Santa received, up to $2 million nationwide. Letters can be dropped off in-store at the Macy’s red letterbox at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls or mailed to the store at 3300 W. Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD, 57106.
Lingle to graduate from Minnesota State
Hannah Lingle of Pierre will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in speech, language and hearing science from Minnesota State University Moorhead on Dec. 15.
Summa Cum Laude is the highest of honors for earning a 3.9-4.0 grade-point average.
The 1 p.m. ceremony will include 310 undergraduates and 123 graduate students.
Amy Iler, the host, producer and brand manager with KFGO Radio, will be the commencement speaker.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.