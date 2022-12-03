 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Around the Community with Gwen

Around the Community with Gwen
Madison

Madison Etzkorn, 5, kneels in front of a nativity in Pierre.

 Danielle Etzkorn

Madison enjoys visiting nativity

Danielle Etzkorn recently snapped a photo of her 5-year-old daughter Madison kneeling in front of a nativity.

Aidan Stoeser

Aidan Stoeser, 14, with his deer.
Tucker Stoeser

Tucker Stoeser, 12, bagged this deer at his family's Hayes ranch.
CCC board member retires

CCC board chair Tom Hart, left, with outgoing member Robert Riter and Executive Director Lindy Geraets.
Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec and Gabriella Pinela
Buy Now

Stanley County FFA students Spencer Sargent, left, Rachel Nemec and Gabriella Pinela.
Grace Sargent

Stanley County FFA student Grace Sargent.
Socks

The Stanley County Student Council donated more than 400 pairs of socks to Missouri Shores.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred