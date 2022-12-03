Around the Community with Gwen

Madison enjoys visiting nativity
Danielle Etzkorn recently snapped a photo of her 5-year-old daughter Madison kneeling in front of a nativity.
Gary Kafka for many years has put up the nativity at his home at 616 W. Seventh St. in Pierre.
“This picture is the reason for the season,” Kafka said. “What a memory for the mother of this little girl. If only we knew what was going through this little girl’s mind.”
Etzkorn said when she visits her father, Kevin Griese, who lives across the street from the Kafkas, her daughter always asks to see the nativity.
“Every time she asks if we can look at the Baby Jesus,” she said.
Former resident joins law firm
Former Pierre resident Jeanne Kelley has joined McGrath North law firm in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kelley clerked with the firm during law school and joins the firm’s intellectual property practice group.
She received a bachelor’s in chemistry from Minnesota State University, Mankato, graduating Cum Laude, and was named Collegian of the Year in her senior year. Kelley graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Stoesers harvest two nice bucks
For a second year in a row, Amanda and A.J. Stoesers’ boys each killed a buck on their farm in Hayes.
Aidan, 14, took his the day after Thanksgiving and Tucker, 12, bagged a buck the next evening.
The Fort Pierre boys, who are students at Georgia Morse Middle School, enjoy hunting.
“They’re not serious, serious hunters,” Amanda said. “Tucker really likes to do trapping and Aidan really likes fishing.”
CCC director leaves after two decades
The Capital City Campus Board of Directors honored long-time board member, Robert Riter, at its Nov. 16 meeting.
Riter retired from the board after more than two decades, serving as chairman for a majority of that time.
“Bob is an incredible person and CCC has been lucky to have him on their board of directors for so long,” CCC Chairman Tom Hart said. “His historical knowledge about CCC, calm demeanor and positive outlook will be missed.”
Riter has been part of the board through many phases of the organization and believes he’s leaving the board better than it was when he joined.
“Bob was incredibly welcoming when I started working with CCC,” Executive Director Lindy Geraets said. “He has always been more than willing to provide another perspective or helpful feedback, while being kind and understanding.”
CCC offers the Learn & Earn associate degree program through Dakota Wesleyan University, a licensed practical nursing degree through Lake Area Technical College, driver education, meeting room rentals, test proctoring and office space for those with a connection to education.
First National Bank recognized
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s South Dakota District Office has honored First National Bank with its Leadership in Lending Award for the bank’s commitment to small businesses in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
First National Bank made 12 loans for $2.8 million. These loans supported 86 jobs across a variety of industries including agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, manufacturing and mining.
First National Bank is a family-owned bank that first opened in Pierre in 1934 and has grown to 17 branches across South Dakota and Colorado.
SC students competing at state FFA event
Stanley County FFA students will compete in the State FFA Leadership Development Event in Pierre on Sunday and Monday. All qualified during the District 6 FFA contest.
Marketing Plan Team members Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec and Gabriella Pinela will present their marketing plan on Dakota Limits Hunting business.
Grace Sargent will compete in the extemporaneous speaking contest. Students are given an agricultural-related topic and 30 minutes to prepare a speech using only printed articles, which the student prepares ahead of time and brings to the contest before they are given their speaking topic.
SC donates 400 pairs of socks
Stanley County Student Council donated more than 400 pairs of socks collected from the student body and staff for Missouri Shores.
Shelby Bergeson, client services supervisor, for the women’s shelter said socks are always an item that is needed, but something that is often overlooked.
