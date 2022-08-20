 Skip to main content
Around the community with Gwen

Pierre welcomes 23 new teachers

After the resignation and retirements of 26 Pierre School District teachers at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district hired 23 new teachers for 2022-23.

New teachers

New teachers in the Pierre School District for 2022-23. Jackson Bruce, front-left, Kelsey Porter, Gabrielle Munson and Aaron Schone. Rebecca Jacobson, middle, Emily Rice, Cassie Albright, Chloe Kaiser, Holly Lathrop and Sheridan Schaefer. Jared Anderson, back, Vicki Walters, Frank Summers, Christian Sollars, Ryan Royer, Rebecca Maciejczak, Travis Cornelison, Lori Mullen, Michael Stier and Jolee Smith.
Meredith

Meredith Lee holds the Realtor of the Year she received from the Central South Dakota Board of Realtors on Tuesday.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

