Around the community with Gwen

Pierre welcomes 23 new teachers
After the resignation and retirements of 26 Pierre School District teachers at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district hired 23 new teachers for 2022-23.
Here’s a look at some of those teachers.
Ryan Royer, a 2007 Spearfish High School graduate, received his bachelor’s in history and specialization education from South Dakota State University in 2012. Royer is teaching American history and world geography at T.F. Riggs High School.
Jared Anderson is originally from Kennebec. Anderson received his undergraduate degree from SDSU, majoring in physical education with a minor in health education. He is teaching physical education at Kennedy Elementary.
Kelsey Porter is a native of Douglas, Wyoming, and has a bachelor’s in biology and chemistry. She is teaching eighth-grade science at Georgia Morse Middle School.
Rebecca Jacobson from San Antonio graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s in communication sciences and disorders. She is the new speech language pathologist assistant for Jefferson Elementary.
Lori Mullen is a new fourth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary and starting her 24th year in teaching. Mullen spent the last 10 years teaching third grade at Pierre Indian Learning Center. She and her husband moved from Mobridge to Pierre in 2010 for his job with the South Dakota National Guard. Mullen graduated from Dakota State University with a double major in elementary and special education for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. She is certified to teach computers in all grades.
Pierre native Cassie Albright received her degree in elementary education with a minor in reading from the University of South Dakota. Albright also received endorsements in early childhood, kindergarten and reading. She will be teaching sixth-grade language arts at Georgia Morse.
Frank Summers is the new social studies intervention specialist at the high school. Born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Summers was raised in Chiloquin, Oregon, on the former Klamath Indian Reservation. He is an enrolled Klamath/Modoc and of Lakota descent. Summers graduated in 2001 from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, where he played football for the Raiders. He received a master’s from the University of Oregon in Eugene in 2007.
Gabrielle Munson comes from Romeoville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Munson received her bachelor’s from Western Illinois University in Macomb, majoring in agriculture with an emphasis in animal science. She also minored in Spanish. Munson will be teaching Spanish at the high school.
Rebecca Maciejczak comes from Merriman, Nebraska. Maciejczak received her undergraduate degree from Chadron State College in Nebraska, majoring in elementary education. She is teaching kindergarten at Buchanan Elementary School.
Pierre native Chloe Kaiser will be teaching sixth-grade math at the middle school. Kaiser received a degree in elementary education with a coaching endorsement from USD. She will also be an assistant volleyball coach.
Travis Cornelison is teaching fifth-grade social studies and science at Kennedy Elementary. Originally from the Pierre-Fort Pierre area, he received a bachelor’s of science from Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Vicki Walters is teaching seventh-grade English language arts at Georgia Morse. A native of Madison, Walters grew up in Rapid City. She received a degree in interdisciplinary studies in elementary education from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah.
Christian Sollars moved to Pierre four years ago from Arizona. Sollars double majored in elementary education and special education at Northern Arizona University and is teaching special education for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Three local rodeo students recognized
Three area residents were among The 15 Black Hills State University students to receive the 2022 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Scholar American honors on Monday.
They are Riley Hannum and Sydney Theobald, both juniors from Fort Pierre, and Haley Husted, a freshman from Harrold.
NIRA members must have earned points during the 2021-2022 NIRA sanctioned rodeo, been in college for more than one term, earned a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and have been nominated by their rodeo coach.
Meredith Lee named Realtor of Year
Congratulations to Meredith Lee for receiving Realtor of the Year from the Central South Dakota Board of Realtors for a third time.
Lee received the award during Tuesday’s general membership meeting. The owner of Lee Real Estate, she has been selling real estate for 19 years.
A Pierre native, Lee is the daughter of Tom and Ellen Lee and is married to Jesse Roebuck. Her children are Kate Mullett, 17; Brody Mullett, 15; Archer Roebuck, 8; and Oliver Roebuck, 5.
In related matters, the Rising Star award was given to Jackie Prouty, Broker Associate with Cathy Sonnenschein Properties in Pierre.
Go to capjournal.com to see the new teachers’ photo.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.