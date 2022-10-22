 Skip to main content
Around the Community with Gwen

Around the Community with Gwen
Riggs NHS

T.F. Riggs High School National Honor Society members who recently volunteered for Feeding South Dakota.

 Kim Rogers

Riggs NHS helps pack food boxes

Fort Pierre National Honor Society students helped Feeding South Dakota pack more than 750 boxes of food.

Bruce Kessler

Bruce Kessler, owner of Gators Pizza-Pasta-Subs, presents a $325 check to Noel Kist, left, and Gretchen Jungwirth after a fundraiser at the Pierre restaurant for Oahe JO Softball.
SC Students of Month

Stanley County Middle-High School September students of the month are, from left in front, Jaxon Severson, Alivya Alleman and Alyssa Spear; and in back, staff member of the month Erin Herr and additional students of the month Cloey Voigt, Luna Garcia, Emily Hanson and Jersey Anderson.
Rooster Rush event

Gov. Kristi Noem and her bird dog, Foster, visit Jefferson Elementary School during Rooster Rush Week. Noem read the book "The Mystery of the Pheasants” to fourth-graders at Jefferson, Buchanan and Kennedy elementary schools and Saint Joseph School.
SC Honor Band

Stanley County School honor band students are, from left in front, Calli Campbell, Mattie Duffy, Raedenn Rathbun, Sydnee Green, Aspen Lenz and Kourtney Hughes; second row, music teacher Tina England and students Racheal Runge, Sarah Fosheim, Rayna Bryan, Brianna Merriman and Tessa Rasmussen; third row, Wyatt Schilling, James Fosheim, Hayden Roggow, Riley Runge, Audriana Rattling Leaf and Alyssa Fortner; and in back, Haden Ford, John Krieger, Aven Angyal and Sayth Cronin.

