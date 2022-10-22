Around the Community with Gwen

Riggs NHS helps pack food boxes
Fort Pierre National Honor Society students helped Feeding South Dakota pack more than 750 boxes of food.
Students included Kasey Broers, Elias Gilk, Meg Maher, Rylan Derry, Jayden Wiebe, Gavin Jacobson, Braedon Foster, Robert Arnold, Jenna Kruger, Kendra Rounds, Jason Maciejczak, Taya Rattling Leaf, Sydni Snyder, Landon Bertram Deegan Houska and Hannah Kari.
A hunger relief nonprofit, Feeding South Dakota, distributed 14.8 million pounds of food in 2021.
Oahe JO Softball fundraiser
Oahe JO Softball received $325 from food sales during a fundraiser at Gators Pizza-Pasta-Subs in NorthRidge Plaza in Pierre.
Gators' owner Bruce Kessler said the organization raised additional funds through private donations.
Gators hosts about 25 fundraising events annually. Nonprofits who would like to host an event can call Kessler at 605-224-6262.
SC students, staff of month
Stanley County Middle-High School September students of the month were senior Cloey Voigt, junior Luna Garcia, sophomore Emily Hanson, freshman Jersey Anderson, eighth-grader Jaxon Severson, seventh-grader Alyssa Spear and sixth-grader Alivya Alleman.
The staff member of the month was Erin Herr.
Pizza Ranch provided lunch to recipients. Stanley County Booster Club donates water bottles to honorees throughout the year.
Up to 200 attend Ringneck Roundup
Up to 200 folks participated in the first-time Ringneck Roundup on Oct. 14 at Dakota Spirits Distillery in Pierre.
The welcome reception for local and visiting hunters kicked off the Oct. 15 pheasant hunting season and included free distillery tours, tastings and hors d’oeuvres. Visit Pierre and Fort Pierre Tourism partnered with South Dakota Missouri River Tourism to host the event in conjunction with the statewide Rooster Rush Week, Micah Honeywell, director of tourism and marketing for Pierre Chamber of Commerce, said.
On Oct. 11, the chamber kicked off Rooster Rush Week with an open house, where visitors met the chamber's newest employees including Chief Executive Officer Tia Kafka, Director of Programs and Events Clarissia Drefs, Office Manager Ann Norden and Honeywell.
SC perform with Honor Band
On Monday, Stanley County School students under music teacher Tina England's direction performed during the Region VII Honor Band concert in Kadoka.
"I'm proud of their focus and grit," England said. "They did a great concert."
Students included Calli Campbell, Mattie Duffy, Raedenn Rathbun, Sydnee Green, Aspen Lenz, Kourtney Hughes, Racheal Runge, Sarah Fosheim, Rayna Bryan, Brianna Merriman, Tessa Rasmussen, Wyatt Schilling, James Fosheim, Hayden Roggow, Riley Runge, Audriana Rattling Leaf, Alyssa Fortner, Haden Ford, John Krieger, Aven Angyal and Sayth Cronin.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.