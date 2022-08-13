Around the community with Gwen

Iverson awarded two scholarships
Pierre resident Autumn Iverson received $7,500 in scholarships after participating in the Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks program at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
A rising senior at T.F. Riggs High School, she is the daughter of Doug and Terri Iverson.
Autumn Iverson, along with 12 other students from high schools around the world, earned scholarships totaling $36,000 for excelling in writing, public speaking and the ethics competition during the program. Sixty-seven students attended this year’s program.
Amanda Iverson received a $5,000 scholarship for placing first in journal writing and $2,500 for placing second in the Four Star Leader program.
The week-long program teaches leadership techniques and skills from influential leaders in various fields. Program curriculum is designed around the principles that led retired Gen. Tommy Franks through his 38-year military career.
The opportunity valued at more than $4,000 per student is offered at no cost to students, including expenses, travel and programming.
Schlichenmayer retiring from The Right Turn
Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director for The Right Turn in Pierre, will retire on Feb. 10.
Schlichenmayer has provided educational opportunities to people with developmental disabilities for four decades.
A native of Warner near Aberdeen, she moved to Pierre in 2013 and since May 2020 has been the executive director for The Right Turn. The non-profit provides education, career development, job readiness and workforce development to adults.
Schlichenmayer’s career has included working with the deaf as a sign language interpreter. Her husband, Milt, is deaf.
The couple’s daughter, Ashley Schlichenmayer-Okroi, lives in Harrold and works in child protection services for the state. Their son, Shane, lives in Aberdeen and works at 3M. Four grandsons complete the family.
Nancy Schlichenmayer looks forward to visiting her son more often, gardening and “doing the things she loves to do.”
The Right Turn has set an Aug. 31 application deadline for a new executive director.
Hinkle graduates from RCTC
Cade Hinkle of Pierre graduated on May 12 with a diploma in carpentry from Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota.The college’s 106th commencement was held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center Field House.
Harvard chooses Beck for program
T.F. Riggs High School graduate Samantha Beck is among seven Harvard graduates to accept positions with city governments around the country through a college program.
The daughter of Ruth and Dwayne Beck, Samantha Beck is working on building innovation and performance capabilities through climate action for the City of Boise in Idaho.
She received her master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.
Samantha Beck is among the first recipients for The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, the flagship program of the Bloomberg Center for Cities. The City Hall Fellows are working in cities that have participated in the initiative’s programming for mayors and senior city leaders.
Mayer named to provost’s list
Pierre resident Melissa Mayer made the provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama for the summer semester.
Honorees must be full-time undergraduate students who earn at least a 3.65 grade-point average while taking at least 12 credits.
Pierre music organization named chapter of year
The National Association for Music Education has recognized Pierre Chapter 6441 as South Dakota’s Chapter of the Year.
The program is designed to reward chapters that perform service projects and increase awareness of what other chapters are doing. The association has more than 50,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide.
