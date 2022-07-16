Around the community with Gwen

Egge named Lion of Year
Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club presented the Lion of the Year Award to Jon Egge.
Mary Giddings received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award.
Inducted as 2022-2023 officers were president Corey Baker, past president Kevin Merscheim, first vice president Egge, second vice president Kate Kosior, treasurer Greg Axel-Lute, secretary Jan Martin, and directors Chris Booth and Gayle Merscheim.
Annual memorial rodeo Saturday
The 10th Annual Dallas Heninger Memorial Rodeo at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Blunt Rodeo Grounds will benefit cancer patients.
The rodeo is held in memory of Heninger, who died on Feb. 23, 2013, at age 17 after a 10-month battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma. The son of Vickie Heninger and Darin Styles, he would have graduated with the Stanley County High School Class of 2013.
Tickets are $12 in advance at Medicine Creek Store & Grill in Blunt, The Alley Exchange in Pierre and The Corner in Onida. Tickets at the gate are $15. Children 10 and under are free.
A dance will follow at Medicine Creek with live music from Chelsey Dee & Co.
Congratulations to Scot BondeFormer resident Scot Bonde of Spearfish placed first in the half-mile non-wetsuit PurePactola race at the Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills. The 51-year-old also took first in his age group with a time of 17:19.6.
He is the son of Dave and Linda Bonde of Pierre.
Senate candidate helps feeding SDDuring the recent South Dakota Democratic Party’s 2022 State Convention in Fort Pierre, U.S. Sen. candidate Brian Bengs volunteered at Feeding South Dakota in Pierre. The project involved packing food boxes for distribution across the state.
“Packing boxes for Feeding SD as part of a large group of volunteers provided me with the same sense of personal fulfillment I got in the military when working as part of a team completing a task to help others,” Bengs said.
107-year-old named Centenarian of YearClark resident Hazel Christopherson Ness was named the Centenarian of the Year for South Dakota. The 107-year-old is the eldest member of the state Health Care Association’s Century Club. Born in May 1915, she has seen two world wars, the Spanish flu pandemic that killed 25 to 50 million, the Great Depression and the Dirty Thirties.
Ness was one of seven children and raised on a farm.
A lifelong Clark County resident, she married Clarence Ness on Feb. 2, 1934. Their children Clayton Allen and Dianne Marie were born in 1935 and 1940, respectively. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren complete the family.
The family farmed in Foxton and Merton townships until 1956, when they moved to Clark.
Hazel was a church custodian and worked at different restaurants. She also worked at a dance hall selling tickets, while her husband worked as a bouncer. She belonged to several bridge and card groups over the years and enjoyed quilting and gardening.
The Century Club recognizes South Dakotans who are 100 or older. More than 1,300 have been inducted since its founding in 1997. The club is open to any resident on his or her 100th birthday. Submit names for the Century Club by visiting www.sdhca.org.
Riggs Class of ‘92 holds reunionAbout 50 classmates from the T.F. Riggs Class of 1992 met for their 30th reunion on July 1 at the Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre.
Atlanta resident Dave Thielen received a gift basket for traveling the farthest for the reunion.
Prizes include gift cards from Pierre’s Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse and Zesto ice cream shop, a doughnut cake and South Dakota T-shirts.
