Around the Community with Gwen

Velazquez named CCC ambassador
Brenda Velazquez is the new ambassador for Capital City Campus in Pierre.
Velazquez will graduate from the Dakota Wesleyan University Learn & Earn program in December. Part of the first cohort of Learn & Earn students at CCC, Velazquez believes she is more prepared for the work environment now that she is nearly through her coursework.
Velazquez got a job as a business analyst at the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications.
“Brenda is the epitome of what we hoped from our first student ambassador,” CCC Executive Director Lindy Geraets said. “She is studying hard, excited about her new job, and supports her community.”
Pierre native travels with SDSU Choir
Pierre native Levi McKinley toured with the South Dakota State University Concert Choir this week.
The choir on Friday performed the final of 11 shows in South Dakota and Iowa and returned to the SDSU campus for a concert at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center.
Under the direction of Laura Diddle, the 70-member choir serves as the ambassadorial choral ensemble of the music department at SDSU. Comprised of SDSU’s most gifted and talented vocalists, membership is contingent upon excellence in musicianship, vocal artistry and dedication.
Students encouraged to wear pink
The Stanley County Student Council encouraged staff and students to wear pink each Thursday during the month of October to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Grittners pay for new spotlight for theater
Philanthropists Gary and Connie Grittner donated $600 for a new spotlight for the Stanley County School District Theater Department.
The Grittners support the school district’s fine arts program and participate in programs including Reading Buddies.
Upon their retirement, the Grittners relocated from the suburbs of Washington, D.C. to Fort Pierre. They volunteered countless hours in the community and became involved in local community projects and organizations.
The Grittners have purchased monthly books for Stanley and Hughes county children, sponsored four bronze statues in the Pierre Trail of Governors; contributed to rehabilitating the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre and committed over a 10-year period $1 million to their endowment fund held with the South Dakota Community Foundation.
Halloween contest winners announced
Winners of the Stanley County Schools Halloween Contest were Tatum Scott and Dalyn Heezen for dynamic duo, Levi Erno-Wagner for most creative, Sorrin Studenberg for scariest and Eddie Duffy for funniest.
Student Council sponsored the contest for students in sixth through 12th grades on Halloween day.
