Around the Community with Gwen

McKenney receiving Red Cross honors
On Monday, the American Red Cross will recognize Onida resident Nancy McKenney for 30 years of volunteer service.
The 5-6:30 p.m. ceremony will be held at Pierre Fire Station No. 4, 802 Pierce Ave. Remarks, with a plaque and pin presentation, begins at 5:30 followed by cake and refreshments.
“This is a significant milestone,” Richard Smith, executive director for the Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota, said. “Nancy gives so much of her time and is truly a gift to the Red Cross and the people she helps.”
McKenney became a volunteer in 1992 because she “wanted to help people.” Since then, she has volunteered on more than 100 local and national disasters — including house fires, floods, wildfires, tornadoes and hurricanes.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” she said.
“We’re so grateful for Nancy’s dedication to the mission of the Red Cross,” Smith added.
Ruth Smith named Kiwanian of the Year
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis named Ruth Smith as its 2021-22 Kiwanian of the Year. Smith received her award from club President Kody Kyriss.
The award goes to a club member who is most active in club activities and volunteer opportunities in the two communities.
Pierre employees earn certificates
Two City of Pierre employees were among 18 utility professionals to earn their leadership certification as part of the LEAD Course, a workshop presented by Missouri River Energy Services.
Water Superintendent Jacob Wagoner and street superintendent Nick Hericks earned the certification after attending four, two-day sessions throughout the year. Coursework covered communication, collaboration, change, accountability and practicing leadership.
“We are encouraged that our members place a high level of importance on training and continuing education for their employees,” Tom Heller, president and chief executive officer of MRES, said. “This course helps current and future leaders set new standards of excellence for themselves and their local public power utility.”
MRES is a nonprofit that provides wholesale electricity and energy services to 61 member municipalities in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. All members own and operate local electric distribution systems.
Stanley County HOSA officers attend training
Stanley County teacher Therese Volmer took student officers in Health Occupations Students of America to the 2022 Fall Leadership/Officer Training in Huron on Monday.
Reese Hand, Morgan Hoffman, Keira Briggs and Kaysen Magee participated in the training with 75 other HOSA students.
The students rotated through hands-on stations involving controlling bleeding, clinical skills and trauma assessment; dental science, where they learned to make an alginate impression; sports medicine, learning to tape an ankle; and clinical nursing, learning how to give an intramuscular injection.
SC students in All-State Chorus
Stanley County High School students Hayden Roggow, Racheal Runge, Tessa Rasmussen and Riley Runge participated in the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s 70th annual All-State Chorus on Oct. 29 in Sioux Falls.
Skating club raises $580
The Central South Dakota Skating Club on Monday raised $580 during an event at Gators Pizza in the Northridge Plaza.
Gators does Monday night fundraising events for clubs, groups and people in need. On Tuesday nights, $3 for every large pizza sold benefits the Pierre Wildcat Special Olympics.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.