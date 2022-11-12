 Skip to main content
Around the Community with Gwen

Around the Community with Gwen

McKenney receiving Red Cross honors

On Monday, the American Red Cross will recognize Onida resident Nancy McKenney for 30 years of volunteer service.

Nancy McKenney

Onida's Nancy McKenney will receive honors on Monday for 30 years of volunteer service with the American Red Cross.
Ruth Smith

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis President Kody Kyriss presents Ruth Smith with the 2021-22 Kiwanian of the Year Award.
Jacob Wagoner

LEAD course instructor Kent Myers, right, presents a certificate to City of Pierre Water Superintendent Jacob Wagoner for completing the program.
Nick Hericks
LEAD course instructor Kent Myers, right, presents a certificate to City of Pierre Street Superintendent Nick Hericks for completing the program.
Stanley HOSA
Stanley County School students Reese Hand, Morgan Hoffman, Keira Briggs and Kaysen Magee participate in the 2022 Fall Leadership/Officer Training in Huron.
All State Chorus

Stanley County High School students Hayden Roggow, left, Racheal Runge, Tessa Rasmussen and Riley Runge participated in the 70th annual All-State Chorus.
Skate Club

Assisting with a fundraiser at Gators Pizza for Central South Dakota Skating Club were, in front from left, Jazzy Fennell, Suttyn Phelps, Morgan Freidel and Paisley McConnell; and in back, Peggy O'Bryan, Stef Garland, Theresa Friedel, Trina McConnell, Gators' owner Bruce Kessler, Jeremiah Phelps and Jason Vermundson.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

