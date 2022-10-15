 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Around the Community with Gwen

Around the Community with Gwen

Wieseler honored for long career

South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill recently honored a Pierre woman with the Outstanding Service Award for her 40-plus-year career of helping children find safety, support and services.

Virgena Wieseler

Pierre's Virgena Wieseler, third from right, received the Outstanding Service Award for her 40-plus year career in social work during the 22nd annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference in Sioux Falls. Wieseler is joined by Carrie Sanderson, left, Haifa Samra, Jay Perry, Laurie Gill, State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, SD Justice Scott Myren and Pamela Bennett.
Riggs NHS

T.F. Riggs National Honor Society students who helped distribute food for Feeding South Dakota were Lincoln Kienholz, left, Jack Merkwan, Cordell Schlichenmayer, Jackson Edman, Gavin Stotts, Brecken Krueger, Maya Shorter, Tate Nesladek, Alec Venner, Marlee Shorter, Brooke Morris, Jenna Kruger, Olivia Strand, Arthur Hodges, Kyra Wallace, Jack Baker and Bastian Westergren.
Stanley students get books

Stanley County Elementary School second-graders with their "Charlotte's Web" books are, in front, Lucy Harrington; second row from left, Jamison Cox, Dakota Ludemann, Audree Prince, Zayden O’Conner and Greyson Stutesman; and in back, Emelia Becker, Porter Thorpe, Dylan Hook, Benjamin Chrysler, Dalton Gravatt and Daysen Nutter.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred