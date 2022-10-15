Around the Community with Gwen

Pierre's Virgena Wieseler, third from right, received the Outstanding Service Award for her 40-plus year career in social work during the 22nd annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference in Sioux Falls. Wieseler is joined by Carrie Sanderson, left, Haifa Samra, Jay Perry, Laurie Gill, State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, SD Justice Scott Myren and Pamela Bennett.
South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill recently honored a Pierre woman with the Outstanding Service Award for her 40-plus-year career of helping children find safety, support and services.
Virgena Wieseler received the award during the 22nd annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference on Oct. 6-7 at Sioux Falls Convention Center. More than 550 professionals in the child advocacy field attended.
Wieseler began working in social work with the Division of Child Protection Services in 1981 and was soon promoted to social worker supervisor and district program supervisor.
In August 1989, Wieseler became the deputy division director for Child Protection Services before accepting the division director position in November 1999, a position she held for almost 18 years.
Wieseler completed her career by serving as chief of family services for the state.
She was instrumental in aligning the state priorities with advancing sciences in child welfare. Wieseler also helped develop the strategic plan for Jolene’s Law Task Force and was a founding member of the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment.
Wieseler advocated for the needs of children before the state Legislature and was a constant voice of security and reason for advancing the needs of multidisciplinary teams.
Riggs NHS students lend helping hand
The T.F. Riggs National Honor Society recently handed food out at the monthly Feeding South Dakota giveaway.
Seniors enjoyed the opportunity to give back to a community.
Kuper joins National Guard
Tayler Kuper joined the South Dakota Army National Guard in August.
Kuper enlisted as a 92G, culinary specialist in the 109th Regional Support Group in Rapid City. She attended Stanley County High School and was active in volleyball and trap shooting where she placed third in the individual competition at state.
Kuper will attend basic combat training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, this winter and advanced individual training afterwards at Ft. Lee, Virginia.
Stanley students receive books
Stanley County Elementary School teacher Lori Gloe’s second-graders received copies of the book "Charlotte's Web" thanks to donors.
The students will receive a book each month and a book for Christmas.
Gloe said some of the money will be used to buy chapter books for the classroom.
Donors included Gloria Hanson, Sandra Kangas, Charlie Sizer, Laura Swartz, Karen Ritchie, Karen Sharp, Barb Sogaard, Karen Somsen, Rick Cronin, Sheryl Nielsen, Nicole Hahn, Marcie Long, Total Beauty, Darrel and Wendy Reinke, Pat and Shavonne Mitchell, Kevin and Sarah Carter, and Mike Pellerzi.
