featured top story

Around the Community with Gwen

Kiwanis officers

New officers for the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis are Bree Oatman, left, Bob Gill, Elise Wines, Kody Kyriss, Kayla Tinker, Jeff Mammenga and Kevin Larsen.

Kiwanis receives $100K endowment

During the Sept. 26 Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Awards/Officer Installation Banquet, outgoing President Kody Kyriss reported that club member Scott Jones and his wife, Julia, donated a $100,000 endowment for the group's 100th anniversary.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

