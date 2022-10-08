Around the Community with Gwen

Kiwanis receives $100K endowment
During the Sept. 26 Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Awards/Officer Installation Banquet, outgoing President Kody Kyriss reported that club member Scott Jones and his wife, Julia, donated a $100,000 endowment for the group's 100th anniversary.
During the dinner at the Missouri River Events Center, Kiwanians and their guests learned members put in 1,228 volunteer hours this year, or an average of 102 a month. They raised $4,399 during a February concert, $1,134 from a March feed and $6,770 from a July golf tournament for a total of $12,310.
Kiwanis gave out a record $17,300 in scholarships to 25 high school seniors and almost $10,000 to 11 groups.
Up to 10 club members participated in Meals on Wheels. Kiwanis gave Christmas gift bags to meal recipients.
Club members raised more than $1,250 for Pierre Area Referral Service while ringing bells in November at Walmart, served 300 people during the Community Banquet in May, and welcomed new members Bruce Hunt and Cindy Deadrick.
Kyriss thanked officers and board members who served under him including President-Elect Bree Oatman, Vice President Bob Gill, Immediate Past President Laurie Gill, Secretary Jeff Mammenga and Treasurer Kayla Tinker. Kyriss thanked outgoing board members Laurie Gill and Wellhouse for their service.
Division 5 Lt. Gov. Paula Deckert of Mitchell installed officers, including Oatman, Bob Gill, Elise Wines, Kyriss, Tinker, Mammenga and Kevin Larsen.
Kyriss thanked committee chairs Diane London for the Pancake Feed, Dave Bonde and Larry Johnson for the concert, Patsy Mehlhaff and Johnson for Meals on Wheels, Ruth Smith for Christmas bags and scholarships, Becky Spoehr for bell ringing, Jones for club meeting programs, Mammenga for publicity, Laurie Gill and Tinker for social chairwomen, Wellhouse for meeting setup and takedown, and Dave Ortbahn for the community banquet.
Members recognized for perfect attendance included Jones, 37 years; Bonde, 34 years; Mammenga, 27 years; Ortbahn, 25 years; Kevin Tveidt, 23 years, Bob Schneider, 20 years; Patsy Mehlhaff, 19 years; Ben Orsbon, 17 years; Smith, 15 years; Gill Hedman and Charlie Thompson, 14 years; Diane London, 13 years; Johnson, 12 years; Don Sandal, 11 years; Tinker and Wellhouse, 9 years; Becky Burke and Laurie Gill, 5 years; Kyriss, 4 years; Bob Gill and Vennie Heibel, 4 years; Oatman and Elise Wines, 3 years; and Stephanie Judson, 1 year.
Nearly 120 give blood this week
Nearly 120 gave blood during two drives this week.
Thirty-eight donors gave blood during Tuesday's LIFESERVE Blood Center drive at Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre. National Honor Society students hosted the drive with LIFESERVE.
LIFESERVE will conduct blood drives during the 18th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns n’ Hoses event. Blood will be taken from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Fort Pierre Fire Station at 305 N. Deadwood St. and noon to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2, both at Pierre Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave.
Donors can call 605-626-1620 to schedule.
During the Ron Becker Memorial Blood Drive in Pierre on Monday and Tuesday, 81 folks donated.
Held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, the drive collected 97 units of blood products.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.