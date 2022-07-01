Around the Community with Gwen

Miss South Dakota has ties to Pierre
This year’s Miss South Dakota lived in Pierre as a child and still has family here.
Hunter Widvey’s parents Cami and Brett Widvey both graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. Other relatives include Hunter Widvey’s grandparents, Jan and Norm Widvey of Pierre and her aunt and uncle, Jodi and Reid Widvey, and a cousin, Blake Widvey and his wife, Logan, all from Fort Pierre.
Hunter Widvey’s family enjoys coming back to Spring Creek to fish and boat during the summer.
Rapid City resident Hunter Widvey received an $8,000 scholarship for winning the title. She graduated from Augustana University, where she majored in government and biology and has been accepted to medical school at Des Moines University.
Hunter Widvey was Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen in 2016 and is the fourth former teen titleholder to win the Miss South Dakota crown.
Hunter Widvey will compete at the Miss America Competition at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut in December 2022.
Hall celebrating 90th with an open house
Scott Hall’s children Kim, Clayton, Julie, Lori and Duane Hall, and Marissa Schulte are hosting an open house for their dad’s 90th birthday from 12:30-7 p.m. on Saturday at AmericanInn, 312 Island Dr. in Fort Pierre.
Born on June 21, 1932, in nearby Harrold, Scott Hall attended Stephan Mission, a Roman Catholic boarding school on the Crow Creek Reservation. He made a living ranching, breaking horses and as a school bus driver.
Hall retired and moved to Elizabeth, Colorado, where he lives with his wife Mary. He still lives on his own, drives, mows, gardens and helps his neighbors.
One of nine children, Hall’s surviving siblings are Hazel Alleman and Rodric, Cedric and Danny Hall.
Fines gets elected, Married and retires
Robert Fines got elected to office, got married and retired in the same month.
The Hughes Stanley County Emergency Management director for 21 years,
Fines was elected to the Hughes County Board of Commissioners on June 7. He will begin serving on Jan. 1.
Fines married the former Kim Lyon on June 12.
He can no longer work for the county if he is an elected official of the county, so Fines retired on June 30. Deputy emergency management director Colby Jensen has been named interim director.
A native of Sioux Falls, Fines went to Avera and South Dakota State University to become a paramedic. He worked at Sanford Hospital and Sioux Falls Ambulance for seven years before moving to Pierre to work in emergency medical services for the state Health Department from 1991 to 2000.
The emergency management director handles weather emergencies and trains first responders for disasters.
Fines looks forward to serving as a commissioner.
“I’ve learned a lot about the county and what it does for the citizens,” he said. “I like being part of the community and helping.”
Hats off to Van Houten
Andrew Van Houten, 4, did a great job as the bat boy during the June 25 Pierre Trappers’ game at Hyde Stadium. He is the son of Cody and Aimee Van Houten. The Van Houtens have been season hosts for 13 players over the years. This summer players Jackson Mix and Maddox Mueller are staying with the family.
