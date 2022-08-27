Around the Community with Gwen

New faces around
Stanley County schools
When students in Stanley County School District returned to the classroom on Tuesday, they were greeted by new teachers and staff.
New teachers at Stanley County Middle-High school include Clint Nevil for physical education and Elizabeth Quinn for social studies. Gretchen Pinto is a new middle-high school special education paraprofessional.
New teachers at Stanley County Elementary School include Ryan McMacken for physical education, Nicole Barnes for music, Kristie Maher for third-grade and Stacey Meyer for special education.
New staff members are Marjorie Sisco, high school resource; Curt Littau, middle-high school principal; Karsyn Krause, middle-high school secretary; Melody Littau, speech language pathologist/special education director; and Kim Guyon, special education paraprofessional.
Riggs graduate receives 200,000 in scholarships
On Saturday, Pierre’s Theodora Crawford will head to Sioux Falls to start her freshman year at Augustana University.
She has received nearly $200,000 in scholarships, including the Horatio Algers/Denny Sanford Scholarship in the amount of $25,000 renewable yearly.
Crawford also received the Augustana University Presidential scholarship, $92,000; Reinke Family Scholarship, $1,000; G.A. & Pearl Ann Johnson Memorial Scholarship, $500; Charles E. Thorne, $500; Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club A.C.E. Award, $500; T.F. Riggs Class of 1960 Scholarship, $500; Splide Family Scholarship, $2,500; and local honors from Student of Excellence Pierre Educational Foundation and Regents’ Scholar Diploma.
She also received offers and scholarships from University of Sioux Falls, $5,500 yearly; the University of South Dakota, $8,000; Black Hills University, $8,000; University of Sioux Falls, $2,000; and Northern State University, $9000.
Her mother, Jacalyn Crawford, couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s hard work.
Theodora Crawford plans to study social work.
Maher to be inducted into hall of fame
Former Pierre residents William “Bill” Maher and his late wife, Rosemary, will be inducted into the USA Softball of South Dakota Hall of Fame on Oct. 8 in Sioux Falls.
State commissioner duties for Maher, who now lives in Spearfish, started in 1972 when he lived in Pierre. He served for 42 years. Rosemary Maher became her husband’s right-hand man.
When the Mahers started, softball team numbers were around 350. As teams grew to 2,000, so did the entities.
When Bill Maher started, the game was primarily 16-inch slowpitch, men’s and women’s fastpitch, with some youth sprinkled in. Within a few years, South Dakota had men’s, women’s and youth slowpitch and fastpitch, both boys and girls.
During their time at the helm, South Dakota went from not having a Hall of Fame to having a Hall of Fame on wheels to a permanent structure at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Under team Maher tenure, the South Dakota ASA created a program in 1993 to provide $500 scholarships to high school seniors. Between $80,000 awarded in recent years.
Maher enjoyed a bird’s-eye view of the sport at the national level. As a family, they would attend national tournaments and meetings.
Bill Maher stepped down as South Dakota Amateur Softball Association commissioner in December 2014. He said age played the biggest role in his decision.
Kelly wins this week’s raffle
Dave Kelly won The Right Turn’s week 26 raffle after picking envelope No. 33 with a $15 gift certificate to Longbranch.
The Right Turn’s raffle take-home pot is now at $2,339, with 24 envelopes remaining. You can buy raffle tickets at Bob’s Lounge, both Lynn’s Dakotamarts and at the Right Turn on Sioux Avenue. The Right Turn also has tickets available through its Facebook page using PayPal.
The raffle’s proceeds go toward learning materials for the The Right Turn’s adult-education programs. The nonprofit is also raising funds for Barton Tutoring scholarships through donations at therightturn.net or at their office.
More school supply donations
Black Hills Federal Credit Union, which has a branch in Pierre, donated more than 105,000 school supplies to more than 70 schools this week.
Educators will distribute the supplies to students as needed, BHFCU Community Development Officer Heidi Bulman said.
BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply Drive culminated with a Load the Bus celebration.
First National donates school supply money
First National Bank has once again donated $150 to each of the schools in Pierre School District to school counselors in need of supplies for students.
Money has been used to buy milk tickets, personal care items, school supplies, clothing and snacks.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.