Pierre resident Greg Kline holds the 2022 Student of the Year award he received from the South Dakota Association of Lifelong Learning.

Congratulations to Greg Kline who was named the 2022 Student of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Lifelong Learning.

For years, Kline has worked toward getting his General Educational Development certificate, the equivalent to a high school diploma commonly known as a GED.

