Congratulations to Greg Kline who was named the 2022 Student of the Year by the South Dakota Association of Lifelong Learning.
For years, Kline has worked toward getting his General Educational Development certificate, the equivalent to a high school diploma commonly known as a GED.
The Pierre man’s story begins in Chicago, where Kline grew up in the early 1970s and struggled in school because his dyslexia went undiagnosed.
The learning disability resulted in him dropping out of high school during his junior year. One of nine children, he got a job to help support his family.
Over the years, the 60-year-old made countless attempts to get his GED. For his dedication, the Association of Lifelong Learning, which promotes and provides professional development for adult educators, recognized Kline with its top honor.
“I was so surprised and so shocked because there’s someone else who could’ve gotten it,” he said. “I didn’t want to quit.”
The Right Turn, a Pierre non-profit that provides education, career development, job readiness and workforce development to adults, nominated Kline for the award.
“He was nominated because of his persistence,” Sara Valle, who teaches adult education at The Right Turn, said. “Even with all the barriers to success, he never gave up. He has always worked a job and studied and done his best.”
Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director for The Right Turn and secretary for the South Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning, called the award significant.
“It recognizes someone in the state who has gone above and beyond to dedicate themselves to lifelong learning,” Schlichenmayer said.
Kline, who works as a package handler for FedEx and at Taco John’s, also received a certificate of lifelong learning from The Right Turn for never giving up on his GED.
His wife, Fawn Steely-Kline, is proud of her husband.
“He went to my class reunions, and he said ‘I should get my GED because then I could teach my nephews and nieces,’” Steely-Kline, a 1991 graduate of Stanley County High School, said.
“He saw my diploma and said he wanted to graduate,” the 50-year-old added.
Kline worked as a security guard in Chicago for 25 years before moving to Pierre in 2015. He had hoped to join a local police force but couldn’t without a high school diploma.
“Later I found out I had epilepsy,” Kline said.
He was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 53. The learning disorder makes it difficult to read due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
He began studying under the Barton system — a method that teaches English specifically for people with dyslexia.
“He has gone up so many levels that he exceeded expectations,” Valle said. “It’s not just about the GED, but improving yourself in lifelong learning and he did.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.