Around the Community with Gwen

Students graduate from law course
Thirty-nine students recently completed the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.
Thirty-nine students recently completed the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.
The students completed a 13-week training program to earn their South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification to become qualified police officers. The students, whose graduation ceremony was held in Pierre on Nov. 18, completed 520 hours of coursework that included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.
Staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from police agencies across the state led the training.
Graduates represent the state Highway Patrol, sheriff offices and municipal police departments.
Ross Julson has been promoted to business development officer at BankWest in Pierre.
Prior to his promotion, Ross served as a credit analyst for the bank and has four years of banking experience.
BankWest’s Regional President Andy Hubbart said Julson’s experience in the financial services sector and background in agriculture will help him serve Pierre area customers well.
“Ross is a great asset for the Pierre area,” Hubbart said. “He understands his customers’ needs and has both the knowledge and desire to help them achieve their goals.”
Julson grew up north of Wall, where his parents still ranch. He earned his bachelor’s in animal science from South Dakota State University.
He and his wife, Brittany, moved to Pierre in 2020 and have a 1-year-old son, Huxley. Julson is a member at Community Bible Church and member of Leadership Pierre.
Anya Jones and Eli Houdyshell, both of Pierre, will perform in the Northern State University Winter Choral Concert on Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church of Aberdeen.
The concert will feature performances by the NSU Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Early Music Ensemble. On Nov. 30, the choirs will perform at Aberdeen Central and Langford high schools.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.