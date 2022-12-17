 Skip to main content
Around the Community with Gwen

First Congregational UCC

Helping out during the Dec. 10 Christmas Cafe and Bake Shop at First Congregational United Church of Christ were Valerie Rowen, left, Patti Jennings, Gloria Merriam, Brenda Paul, Jo Cummings, Cherlyn Christiansen, Lavonne Pickering, Lorraine Kintz, Gail Lyngstad, Lois Skweres and Phyllis Petersen.

 First Congregational United Church of Christ

Church raises $2,000 with cafe, bake shop

First Congregational United Church of Christ raised about $2,000 during its Christmas Cafe and Bake Shop on Dec. 10.

All-Faiths Choir from Pierre/Fort Pierre

All-Faiths Choir members from Pierre and Ft. Pierre are Stacey Smith, Ben Orsbon, Mary Ellen Garrett, Diane Kehrwald, Laura Mehlhaff, Larry Johnson, Katie Williamson, Josh Weinheimer, Kevin Kumpf, Jay Mickelson and Dave Huft.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

An error occurred