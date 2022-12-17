Around the Community with Gwen

Church raises $2,000 with cafe, bake shop
First Congregational United Church of Christ raised about $2,000 during its Christmas Cafe and Bake Shop on Dec. 10.
Fifty to 60 guests attended. The event included 20 to 25 helpers.
Proceeds will be used to stock the church kitchen for events and service projects including the Community Banquet, purchasing holiday meals for Pierre Area Referral Service and helping to cover half the cost of sending people to Placerville Camp in the Black Hills.
Pierre, Fort Pierre singers perform
All-Faiths Choir members from Pierre and Fort Pierre who performed during the 18th Annual Christmas on the Prairie Concert included Stacey Smith, Ben Orsbon, Mary Ellen Garrett, Diane Kehrwald, Laura Mehlhaff, Larry Johnson, Katie Williamson, Josh Weinheimer, Kevin Kumpf, Jay Mickelson and Dave Huft.
Held at the National Historic Landmark St. Anthony of Padua Church in Hoven on Dec. 4, the sold-out concert was performed under the direction of South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Conductor Thomas Fortner, Elizabeth Bengs, Hoven, and Dr. Timothy Woods, director of Northern State University Chamber Singers.
Proceeds from the concert and reception went to St. Anthony’s Foundation for the restoration of St. Anthony’s historic church.
Scheibe appointed to CCC Board
Capital City Campus has named Laura Scheibe to the board of directors, replacing long-time member Robert Riter.
Scheibe serves as South Dakota’s Director for Career and Technical Education and the director of the Division of College, Career, and Student Success at the South Dakota Department of Education.
Previously, she was the deputy director of the Division of Accountability Systems at the state Department of Education.
Scheibe served for more than a decade as a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State overseas and in Washington, D.C.
She has a bachelor’s from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a graduate certificate from the University of South Dakota.
Scheibe and her husband Aaron, a lawyer, live in Pierre with their two sons.
BankWest receives Apex Award
For the third year in a row, BankWest has received the APEX award for the company’s employer-sponsored training and development programs.
“Part of BankWest’s mission is to provide an environment in which our employees can achieve career and personal success,” Becky Burke, vice president of learning and strategic development for BankWest, which has three branches in Pierre, said.
“We believe one of the first steps to reach that goal is providing our employees with the time, tools and training to deliver the highest level of customer care,” Burke said.
Weller receives honorable mention
T.F. Riggs High School student Isabell Weller received an honorable mention in marketing design during the 2022 Big Idea Competition.
A total of 277 entries were received from 357 students from 54 schools. For the first time in competition history, a separate virtual competition was held for finalists outside South Dakota. The 2022 event wrapped up on Dec. 7 at Northern State University with the in-state judging taking place followed by the awards ceremony. Nearly $50,000 in cash and scholarships were awarded.
