Around the Community with Gwen

Board Games theme
for Riggs Homecoming
"Board Games" is the theme for the 2022 T.F. Riggs High School Homecoming week, which runs Monday through Friday.
Candidates for homecoming queen are Madilyn Brakke, Autumn Iverson, Sarah Mohr, Remington Price, Kendra Rounds, Lily Sanchez and Gianna Stangeland; and for king, Hudson Allen, Kasey Broers, Deegan Houska, Jacob Mayer, Brecken Krueger, Gavin Stotts and Jayden Wiebe.
Monday will be dress-up day. Staff will wear white, seniors in blue, juniors in red, sophomores in yellow and freshmen in green. The coronation will take place at 7 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs Theater followed by Bingo for students in ninth through 12th grades.
Tuesday is Chutes and Ladders Day. On Wednesday, everyone is asked to dress up as something that starts with the first letter of their name. On Thursday, staff will dress up as teenagers, seniors as senior citizens, juniors as adults, sophomores as toddlers and freshmen as babies.
For Friday, Olympics will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the Powder Puff football game will follow at 2:15 p.m. The high school team will play at 7 p.m. A cornhole tournament will follow the game for students in ninth through 12th grades.
Stanley queen, king
candidates chosen
Stanley County seniors selected for the 2022 Homecoming Court include queen candidates Abby Wyly, Olivia Chase, Aleeyah Schilling and Kori Endres.
Candidates for King are Colt Norman, Jackson Robbennolt, Nathaniel Nelson and Max Scott.
Homecoming will run from Sept. 19-23. The theme will be “Lights, Camera, Action!”
Coronation festivities will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Stanley Middle-High School Gym. Homecoming events include dressing as your favorite film/movie character on Monday, red, white and blue on Tuesday and decades day on Wednesday.
Class colors will be worn on Thursday. Seniors and fifth-graders will wear white, juniors and fourth-graders in red, sophomores and third-graders in blue, freshmen and second-graders in yellow, eighth- and first-graders in purple, seventh-graders and kindergarteners in orange, and sixth graders and junior kindergarteners in black.
The homecoming parade is on Sept. 23 with the time to be determined.
Homecoming concludes with the Buffaloes hosting the White River Tigers at 7 p.m. at Ole Williamson Field.
Five-year-old crowned
Miss Princess SD
Five-year-old Taya DuBray was crowned Miss Princess South Dakota on July 30 during the National American Miss pageant in Des Moines, Iowa.
She is the daughter of Charles and Jennifer DuBray, a former Pierre resident, and granddaughter to Lee and Kathy Peneaux and Fidel and Rose Mendoza, all of Winner.
She will compete in nationals in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 17-27.
Gunderson crowned
Miss Huron during fair
Pierre's McKayla Gunderson was crowned Miss Huron during the Miss South Dakota State Fair pageant in Huron.
A 2020 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Gunderson is majoring in elementary education at Dakota Wesleyan University. She is a member of the DWU cheerleading and dance teams and is the head figure skating coach for Mitchell Skate Club.
Gunderson also won the top talent award at the pageant.
Stanley schools thankful
for couple's donation
The Stanley County School Theater Department for Connie and Gary Grittners' LED spotlight donation that replaces an older spotlight. The light will allow the cast and crew to better illuminate upcoming productions.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.