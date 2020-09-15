The Arbor Board starts the identification of Ash Trees in the Fort Pierre City limits this week.

Trees along streets, boulevards, and alleys within the city right-of-way will be identified as part of the Ash Tree Project. The project is in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. It will help future work dealing with the Emerald Ash Borer. For more information, contact the Fort Pierre City Office at 223-7690.

