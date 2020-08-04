Pierre Mayor Steve Harding has proclaimed August 5 as Professional Engineers Day in Pierre. Harding officially presented the proclamation to members of the South Dakota Engineering Society at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. Governor Kristi Noem also proclaimed Engineers Day for the State of South Dakota.
Harding and Noem recognize licensed professional engineers in applying scientific knowledge, mathematics and ingenuity for solutions to technical, societal and commercial problems, while holding to public health, safety and welfare.
Harding recognized contributions South Dakota’s licensed professional engineers have made on a local and national scale. Pierre’s economy has grown, in part, because its licensed professional engineers. In addition to many consulting engineers, Pierre is unique due to the many professional engineers working here for federal, state and local government agencies. Over 125 licensed professional engineers live and work in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
This is the fifth annual Professional Engineers Day as declared by the South Dakota Engineering Society (SDES), in conjunction with the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE). NSPE has 26,000 licensed professional engineers and those earning licenses.
According to NSPE, once anyone could work as an engineer without proof of competency. In order to protect the public health, safety and welfare, the first engineering licensure law was enacted in 1907 in Wyoming. Now every state regulates engineering by granting only Professional Engineers (PEs) the authority to sign and seal engineering plans and offer their services to the public.
To be licensed, engineers must complete a four-year college degree, work under a Professional Engineer for at least four years, pass two intensive competency exams and earn a license from their state’s licensure board. To keep their licenses, PEs must continually maintain and improve their skills through continuing education requirements.
Only a licensed engineer may prepare, sign and seal, and submit engineering plans and drawings to a public authority for approval, or seal engineering work for public and private clients.
The South Dakota Engineering Society’s Central Chapter also recently named Teri Morford, PE, an engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, as the S.D. Engineering Society Central Chapter Engineer of the Year. John Ullmann, Pierre, is the president of the South Dakota Engineering Society Central Chapter.
For more information about the state’s Professional Engineers or licensing, contact Nancy Hoines, executive director SDES, at sdengineeringsociety@gmail.com. Or visit the S.D. Board of Technical Professions website at http://dlr.sd.gov/btp/default.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.