Augustana University in Sioux Falls has announced its dean's list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Students from Pierre who have earned being on the list include Caitlyn Hemmelman, Layne Hohn, Jebben Keyes, Arden Koenecke and Nolan Ortbahn.

Those students from Fort Pierre include Peter Sanchez and Riggs Sanchez.

