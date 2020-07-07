Augustana University in Sioux Falls has announced its dean's list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Students from Pierre who have earned being on the list include Caitlyn Hemmelman, Layne Hohn, Jebben Keyes, Arden Koenecke and Nolan Ortbahn.
Those students from Fort Pierre include Peter Sanchez and Riggs Sanchez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.