Avera is now allowing one visitor per patient per day in hospitals, surgery centers, emergency
departments and clinics during regular visitor hours. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Medical Group Pierre began allowing visitors May 22.
Long-term care centers will remain closed to visitors at this time
Patients and visitors must wear masks, and will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Everyone is asked to observe social distancing of at least six feet between people
whenever possible, for example, at registration areas and in waiting rooms. It may be necessary for care providers to be closer than six feet in order to conduct examinations.
Some Avera facilities may have different rules or implement changes at different times so please check with your local facility. Other visitor restrictions are in place for patients diagnosed with COVID-19; please check with your facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.