Beginning in March, the South Dakota Community Foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized their grantmaking processes. Twelve South Dakota nonprofits recently benefited from these efforts.
“Our state’s nonprofits continue to feel the effects of this pandemic," said Ginger Niemann, SDCF senior program officer. “Many have had to completely change their way of doing business in order to provide services for their clients. At the same time, their typical fundraising efforts have had to be canceled. Through the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer much needed support."
In response to the pandemic, SDCF’s Board of Directors established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support. Donations are being accepted. To learn more, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/covid-19/. One hundred percent of donations made to the SDCF Coronavirus Fund go directly to those in need throughout our state.
Funds were used to support the following initiatives:
Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre is a 60-bed acute care hospital, a long-term care facility, a transitional care unit and an apartment complex for seniors. The $8,000 awarded to it will enable it to purchase a biological safety cabinet (lab hood) making it possible to process respiratory samples.
Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls received $5,000 toward its “EASE” software application.
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton got $10,000 for a portable dialysis machine.
Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen, received $8,000 for a lab hood.
The Bennett County Hospital and Nursing Home, Martin, got $20,000 for two ventilators.
The Crooks Community Child Care Center gets $4,000 towards daycare expenses.
Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center Inc., Watertown, received $15,000 toward support for one of their staff who is assisting immigrants.
Monument Health Foundation, based out of Rapid City, received $20,000 toward iPads for community hospitals (Custer, Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City) to lessen patient isolation.
Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation received $15,000 for their Student Success Fund and family relief.
The South Dakota Afterschool Network (SDAN) in Brandon gets $20,000 toward a new online searchable up-to-the-minute database on afterschool and summer programs across the state.
Walks on the Day Foundation, Lake Andes, received $10,000 to assist the Yankton Sioux Reservation with long-term disaster recovery.
Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI), based out of Rapid City, gets $10,000 toward emergency shelter services.
SDCF is a public non-profit organization with offices in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen administers over 980 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations annually. The Foundation distributed nearly $18 million in grants in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.