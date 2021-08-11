Students, staff and educators are gearing up for another school year, complete with the complex questions of balancing physical, emotional and mental health for all. Last year, Pierre and Fort Pierre churches and pastors teamed up to offer prayer and praise at Steamboat Amphitheatre with a “Back-to School Community Worship Night.”
This year, with the Delta variant of COVID-19 beginning its emergence in the community, we remain committed to ushering in the new school year with prayer.
On Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., a prayer and praise event will be held at T.F. Riggs High School Theatre. This worship night is open to the public, and we invite all ages of students, staff and families to receive a blessing the night before school begins. The event has been moved inside this year in hopes of beating the summer heat. The worship and prayer will conclude at 7:30 p.m., in time for students to head home for a good night’s rest before the first day of school.
Our prayers will be offered with regard for the wellbeing of everyone in our education system, so please plan to join us! New Life Church, First Congregational UCC, Resurrection Lutheran, The Bridge Wesleyan, Lutheran Memorial, Oahe Presbyterian, First Baptist and First United Methodist churches are involved in plans for this special event.
You don’t have a student in school. But interested in supporting your community through prayer? Join us next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for this wonderful opportunity to launch into a new educational year with hope, faith and love. All are welcome.
Emily Munger is the pastor at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre.
